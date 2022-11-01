U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.37
    +17.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.32
    +92.37 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,056.53
    +68.39 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.71
    +13.85 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.65
    +2.12 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.80
    +14.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.66 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9935
    +0.0048 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9630
    -0.1140 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4790
    -1.2350 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,395.25
    -195.81 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.74
    -1.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.27
    +112.74 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

SCA Pharma Awarded Multi-Year Contract with Vizient, Supporting Better Drug Accessibility

·2 min read

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Pharma, a nationally recognized leader in the 503B compounded pharmaceuticals outsourcing industry, providing quality, service, and value to hospitals nationwide, has announced today that Vizient has awarded a multi-year agreement to the company for its full range of 503B ready-to-use products. Vizient is one of the nation's leading health care performance improvement companies trusted by over 60% of U.S. health care organizations.

SCA Pharma
SCA Pharma

A 503B/cGMP assessment of SCA Pharma was completed by independent third-party experts as a requirement for the contract. The assessment concluded that both of SCA's current facilities were producing high-quality, safe, and efficacious products in compliance with 503B requirements and that expansion projects would provide increased production volume while still maintaining cGMP standards.

By partnering with SCA Pharma, Vizient members can benefit greatly from outsourcing their pharmaceutical needs. SCA Pharma partners with hospitals to deliver critical medicines and assist with improving pharmacy operations and is proven to be dependable, delivering on-time medications of the highest quality. SCA Pharma works as an extension of hospital pharmacies to deliver lifesaving medications to those who need them most. We are working to redefine what it means to be a 503B pharmaceutical partner for hospitals and provide industry-leading insights and solutions to optimize pharmacies across the country.

"We are honored to have been awarded this agreement with Vizient to allow better access to essential medications to hospitals and health systems nationwide", said Scott Luce, CEO of SCA Pharma. "Access to high quality compounded products is essential for patient care. At SCA Pharma, we pride ourselves on producing and delivering only the highest quality, cGMP compliant 503B medications for our customers."

To learn more about SCA Pharma, visit scapharma.com

About SCA Pharma

SCA Pharma is a nationally recognized leader in the FDA 503B outsourcing industry, specializing in providing the highest quality sterile admixture services and pre-filled syringes to hospital and health-care facility pharmacies. The company serves all therapeutic areas of pharmacy — including critical care, labor and delivery, anesthesia, and pain management — and maintains a wide portfolio of products, including ready-to-use and drug-shortage medications.

 

Vizient Awarded Supplier
Vizient Awarded Supplier
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sca-pharma-awarded-multi-year-contract-with-vizient-supporting-better-drug-accessibility-301664774.html

SOURCE SCA Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Look Out Verizon and AT&T Investors, T-Mobile Crushes the Competition With Subscriber Growth in Q3

    Despite operating in a saturated market, T-Mobile is expanding by winning customers from competitors.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Zebra Technologies Misses Third-Quarter Targets; ZBRA Stock Tanks

    Zebra Technologies on Tuesday missed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. ZBRA stock fell on the news.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • Dentsply Sirona completes internal probe of accounting; to restate Q3 and full-year 2021 earnings and book up to $1.3 billion goodwill charge

    Dentsply Sirona Inc. , a maker of dental products and technology, said Tuesday it has completed an internal probe of financial reporting involving former and current executives and said it would restate third-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. The probe looked at allegations of "channel stuffing", a deceptive practice used to inflate sales and earnings by deliberately sending more product to distributors than they can reasonably sell. The practice was alleged to have been used by former member

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • BP Profit Boosted by Natural-Gas Trading, to Buy Back More Shares

    London-based BP reported robust underlying profit for the third quarter and said it would buy back another $2.5 billion of shares, as a strong performance in natural-gas trading offset weaker refining margins.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Soci

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favor

  • Vanguard: Do These 3 Things to Maximize Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • Pfizer says late-stage trial of RSV vaccine proved effective in reducing risk in very young children

    Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday a late-stage trial of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine proved highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease for infants against a virus that causes hundreds of deaths a year. The Phase 3 trial found that the vaccine given to pregnant mothers achieved vaccine efficacy of 81.8% in infants from birth through the first 90 days of life. The trial found efficacy of 69.4% through the first six months of life, the company said in a statement. There is c