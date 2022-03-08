U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.75
    +19.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,892.00
    +110.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,357.00
    +36.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.00
    +14.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.16
    +1.76 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.00
    +15.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    26.39
    +0.67 (+2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0059 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.38
    +3.40 (+10.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5510
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,920.63
    +972.22 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.13
    +21.51 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.90
    +27.42 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

SCA publishes 2021 annual and sustainability report

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA today publishes its annual and sustainability report for 2021. In the report, SCA describes the company's work to contribute to a fossil-free society. SCA's climate benefit in 2021 amounted to 10.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide based on the forest's net carbon sequestration, substitution effect and reduced fossil emissions.

The annual report is available on the SCA website at www.sca.com. The printed annual report will begin to be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders from March 25 2022.

The annual report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the year-end report has been provided with XBRL tags. The ESEF files, in Swedish, can be downloaded at sca.com

This disclosure contains information that SCA is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-03-2022 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Edholm, Senior Vice President Communications, +46 73 730 86 89

Josefine Bonnevier, Investor Relations Director, +46 73 525 99 06

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/sca-publishes-2021-annual-and-sustainability-report,c3520131

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3520131/1545335.pdf

Pressrelease SCA Annual Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/600/3520131/b17817090c75f534.pdf

SCA Annual Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sca-publishes-2021-annual-and-sustainability-report-301497495.html

SOURCE SCA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Morgan Stanley Says Russia’s Set for Venezuela-Style Default

    (Bloomberg) -- The odds of Russia making its foreign debt payments are diminishing as bond prices fall, recession in the nation looms and various payment restrictions pile up after the invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, S

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • I Prefer 3 Other Energy Producers to Occidental Petroleum: Here's Why

    Over the weekend, Hammer's old company, Occidental Petroleum became the centerpiece in a game of musical chairs for billionaires. The firm has struggled with its balance sheet and underperformed its group since acquiring Anadarko Petroleum back in 2019. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a rough 10% stake in Occidental Petroleum, according to filings up to and including Friday.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.