SCADA Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

·5 min read
Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCADA Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global SCADA market during 2023-2028.

SCADA market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21035661

Market Analysis and Insights: Global SCADA Market

This report studies the SCADA market, Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management, but uses other peripheral devices such as programmable logic controllers and discrete PID controllers to interface to the process plant or machinery. SCADA systems include hardware and software components. SCADA is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, transportation, and water and waste control.

The global SCADA market size is projected to reach US$ 16770 million by 2028, from US$ 10880 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

Global SCADA key players include Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Siemens AG, Emerson, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, both have a share over 58 percent. In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Power & Energy, followed by Transportation, etc.

Global SCADA Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Applications: -

  • Power & Energy

  • Oil & Gas Industry

  • Water & Waste Control

  • Telecommunications

  • Transportation

  • Manufacturing Industry

  • Others

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21035661

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Emerson (US)

  • Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (US)

  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

  • Omron Corporation (Japan)

  • General Electric Co. (US)

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Larsen & Toubro (India)

  • M.B. Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/21035661

Key Benefits of SCADA Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the SCADA Market

TOC of SCADA Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview
    1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global SCADA Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Hardware
        1.2.3 Software
        1.2.4 Services
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global SCADA Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Power & Energy
        1.3.3 Oil & Gas Industry
        1.3.4 Water & Waste Control
        1.3.5 Telecommunications
        1.3.6 Transportation
        1.3.7 Manufacturing Industry
        1.3.8 Others
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
    2.1 Global SCADA Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 SCADA Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 SCADA Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 SCADA Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 SCADA Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 SCADA Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 SCADA Industry Trends
        2.3.2 SCADA Market Drivers
        2.3.3 SCADA Market Challenges
        2.3.4 SCADA Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
    3.1 Global Top SCADA Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top SCADA Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global SCADA Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global SCADA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SCADA Revenue
    3.4 Global SCADA Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global SCADA Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SCADA Revenue in 2021
    3.5 SCADA Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players SCADA Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into SCADA Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 SCADA Breakdown Data by Type
    4.1 Global SCADA Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global SCADA Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 SCADA Breakdown Data by Application
    5.1 Global SCADA Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global SCADA Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

.................Continued

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/21035661

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


