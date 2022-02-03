Scaffolding Market Size to Grow by USD 17.31 Billion | Rise in Construction Activities in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scaffolding Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the scaffolding market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 17.31 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.16%.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The rise in construction activities in developing countries and stringent safety regulations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as shortage of skilled labor will challenge market growth.
Key Market Segment Analysis:
The scaffolding market report is segmented by End-user (Construction, Ship building, Electrical maintenance, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The construction sector accounted for the largest revenue-generating end-user segment of the scaffolding market in 2021. The segment will continue to dominate the scaffolding market growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the scaffolding market in APAC. Stringent safety regulations will facilitate the scaffolding market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Scaffolding Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 17.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.41
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Brand Industrial Services Inc., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, MJ-Gerust GmbH, PERI AG, Sunshine Enterprise, Waco Kwikform Ltd., and Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
