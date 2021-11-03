U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,644.95
    +14.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,064.70
    +12.07 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,741.09
    +91.49 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,395.68
    +33.82 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    -3.19 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.30
    -24.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5950
    +0.0460 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0400
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,744.07
    -629.63 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,551.40
    +19.86 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Scale AI acquires SiaSearch to give companies the same data engine superpowers that Tesla has

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Scale AI has acquired a small startup that could help expand its reach in Europe and speed up development of its newest product.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

SiaSearch, which spun out of European venture studio Merantix, has built out a data management platform that acts as a search engine for petabyte-scale data captured by advanced driving assistance and automated driving systems. The startup, which is already working with automakers like Volkswagen and Porsche, is able to automatically index and structure the raw sensor data collected by fleets of vehicles.

That capability fits in nicely with Scale AI's existing technology. Scale uses software and people to label image, text, voice and video data for companies building machine learning algorithms. It initially launched to provide autonomous vehicle companies with the labeled data needed to train machine learning models to develop and deploy robotaxis, self-driving trucks and automated bots used in warehouses and on-demand delivery. The company has long since expanded beyond data labeling and is now more of a data management platform. It's also serving other industries such as government, finance, e-commerce and enterprise and is now working with companies like Airbnb, Doordash and Pinterest.

Berlin-based SiaSearch could be particularly beneficial in the build out of Nucleus, which co-founder and CEO Alexandr Wang has previously called it "the first product of our future." The plan is to fold the team into the Nucleus effort, according to Wang.

Nucleus is an AI development platform that Wang describes as the "Google Photos for machine learning data sets." The product provides customers a way to organize, curate and manage massive data sets, giving companies a means to test their models and measure performance among other tasks. SiaSearch allows Scale AI to accelerate its efforts and even expand the functions to support the entire machine learning lifecycle, Wang said.

The aim is weave SiaSearch's tech into Nucleus to offer a full data engine that any AI developer can use — even outside of automotive or AV tech. That could prove enormously useful to any company — including robotics companies and automakers — that needs to not only capture, label and organize data, but also to have additional tools to continually redefine what new kinds of data are needed to improve algorithms used in its products.

It's akin to what Tesla has done, Wang said, who pointed out the company spearheaded the data engine concept to help engineers improve the Autopilot advanced driver assistance system.

Wang said that automotive and robotics companies have struggled with how to make the most of the vast amounts of data, especially as its fleets of vehicles, robots or other devices expand. Merely uploading all of this data back into the cloud would cost literally billions and billions of dollars, Wang said.

"Basically what every AI team is really looking for, is how do we supercharge our machine learning development and accelerate our data set efforts, as much as as Tesla's been able to," he said. "We're just going to give them the same superpowers that Tesla has in terms of being able to constantly supercharge their algorithms with the most relevant most interesting data from their mobile fleets."

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify partners with Peloton to launch new playlists featured in its Workout Hub

    Spotify is partnering with Peloton to launch a new dedicated ‘Curated by Peloton’ shelf within the streaming service’s 'Workout Hub.' Starting today, Spotify users will get access to seven rotating playlists from Peloton instructors. The playlists include “Running by Peloton,” “Tunde Oyeneyin’s Playlist,” “Strength by Peloton,” and more.

  • This influencer just proved how easy it is to fake before and after pics

    Body confidence influencer, Danae Mercer, took to socials this week to prove just how easy it is to fake so-called inspirational before and after photos.

  • Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Includes H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie From Warner Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Records will issue the soundtrack for actress Halle Berry’s directorial debut film “Bruised” on Nov. 19. The Netflix feature — which Berry also stars in as a disgraced M.M.A. fighter — debuts on the streamer on Nov. 24, after a limited one-week run in theaters. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry tells Variety. […]

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be a whole new opportunity to track you live never before.

  • Microsoft teases its metaverse with new updates to Xbox and Teams

    New Teams update would provide users personalised digital avatars and immersive spaces where they can meet

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Microsoft Names Dohmke CEO of Code-Sharing Platform GitHub

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. named Thomas Dohmke chief executive officer for its GitHub code-sharing unit and promoted developer tools executive Julia Liuson, as the company looks to accelerate its growth in the market for software development products.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits

  • Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform

    Facebook Inc, now rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), would shutter its facial recognition system and delete data collected from 1 billion users, citing growing regulatory scrutiny of the field. What Happened: Facebook used the data to identify users in photos posted on the platform. Facebook would delete the face scan data of the users, a third of its total daily active user base. It would end features that allow users to get automatically notified about their presence in photos or video

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.