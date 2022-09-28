U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,677.58
    +30.29 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,372.29
    +237.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,901.37
    +71.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,685.17
    +22.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    +2.19 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.90
    +22.70 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0028 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8140
    -0.1500 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4740
    -0.3170 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,338.69
    -834.45 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.93
    +12.14 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.06
    +7.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Scale Venture Partners closes $900M for fund to back software startups

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Money continues to flow into new venture capital funds. For example, in the past month, Runa Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Razor’s Edge Ventures, First Star, OurCrowd, Northzone, Janngo Capital and Kapor Capital all announced new funds.

Now it’s Scale Venture Partners’ turn, announcing it secured $900 million in committed capital for its eighth fund, also its largest since forming in 2000. The fund was raised in 120 days over the summer, partner Rory O’Driscoll told TechCrunch.

Known for backing enterprise software, the firm was an early investor in some legacy SaaS companies, including Box, DocuSign, HubSpot, RingCentral and Bill.com. It’s also invested in younger companies, like BigID, Dusty Robotics and Honeycomb.

The timing of the new fund is about right for the firm, which has raised a new fund every two years since 2016, according to O'Driscoll.

“We'd love to get back to a more normal two-and-a-half, three-year cycle, and that's one of the aspirations for the fund,” he added. “Our pace has been very consistent though deal size wasn't all that good.”

Scale Venture Partners Raises New $335 Million Fund

Scale is still investing from its seventh fund, and partner Alex Niehenke told TechCrunch that the plan is to deploy capital from the new fund starting in early 2023. He also noted that “the reality is that the pace at which we deploy does have a certain amount of unpredictability.” As such, the firm wanted to raise its fund sooner rather than later so if there were entrepreneurs pitching the firm in the fourth quarter, the fund was closed and ready.

Fund VIII was backed by new and existing investors. O’Driscoll explained that limited partners were on board with the new fund, though they wanted to make sure that Scale wasn’t raising a larger fund than it could deploy successfully.

“Fund size is the enemy of fund performance,” he added. “Our objective is to get to north of 20 deals for this fund and to have nice diversification, both by number of fields and time.”

He went on to explain that the firm’s sixth and seventh funds were stretched over two years, but it was making fewer deals. For example, he said there are still four investments left in Fund VII, and the last will be deployed some time in early 2023.

“This fund is the right amount to get back to achieving our objectives and not to doing something different,” O’Driscoll said.

No investments have been made from the new fund yet, Niehenke said. However, he did say the capital would be deployed in much the same way as Scale’s previous funds, into cloud and SaaS software companies at the Series A and Series B stages.

However, he and O’Driscoll say cognitive applications are “the next generation of software companies,” and many of the investments will go into startups focused on that. Over the past five years, the firm saw “a new wave emerging” around cognitive apps, and while Scale will continue to invest in enterprise technology and cloud software, apps are “another layer on the cake,” Niehenke said.

“We're not abandoning the cloud,” he added. “In many ways, cognitive applications are just bringing that further. If we think about where the next decade is going to be, because that's the time frame that we're investing over, we just see an increasing percentage of our deals really focused on those cognitive applications.”

Meanwhile, the fund will be managed by O'Driscoll, Niehenke, Stacey Bishop, Andy Vitus and Ariel Tseitlin, as well as recently promoted partners Jeremy Kaufmann and Eric Anderson. In addition, Sam Baker was promoted to principal, Noah Gross and John Gianakopoulos to vice presidents and Javier Redondo joined Scale as a principal.

VC fundraising gets weird as autumn nears

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi vs. Chime: Which Is Best For Your Cash?

    SoFi and Chime are two popular financial technology (fintech) companies. Both offer online banks, with depository accounts and some lending products, and neither has a brick and mortar presence. This means that customers of SoFi and Chime bank entirely through … Continue reading → The post SoFi vs. Chime: Which Is the Right Choice for You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Flora poised to bloom as sustainable brand marketplace launches this year

    E-commerce roll-up startup Flora emerged from stealth mode with $9 million in seed funding from an investor group that included Lux Capital, Correlation Ventures, Climate Capital and Gokul Rajaram. Also known as an aggregator, the company acquires and grows brands -- in Flora’s case, focused on offering sustainable products and reducing carbon emissions.

  • Luna Crypto Investors Failed to Appreciate the Risks, Galaxy Digital's Novogratz Says

    “When a token goes from 20 cents to $100 and you don’t take profit, that’s lunacy,” the CEO of Galaxy Digital said.

  • This new app is helping Gen Z invest in cars, food, video games and other 'themes'

    Michael Haddix Jr. is a former college basketball player who was pre-med until he discovered investing once finishing undergrad. After being exposed to it, Haddix  says he got “really excited” about investing and went on to get an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School so that he could work in the field. Upon completing graduate school, he began working as investment banker at Goldman Sachs and then as a financial advisor for pro athletes for NBA stars Chris Paul and Stephen Curry as well as Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

  • $750,000 Earns This Much Interest Annually

    Interest is one of the most popular forms of investment return. Although it tends to generate lower returns than capital gains, interest payments are both income-generating and tend to be a safe asset class. This appeals to investors no matter … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $750,000 Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 1 Surprising Stock That Has Survived The Sell-Off

    At last check, 26 of the 30 Dow stocks have lost ground this year, with many falling much more than the index. One of the few stocks that have survived this year's sell-off in the Dow Jones might catch some investors by surprise. After delivering rather lackluster performance in recent years, oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is leading the Dow Jones this year with a more than 20% gain.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Few growth stocks have escaped the recent market downturn. Here are two companies that fit this description: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Visa (NYSE: V). Microsoft squarely features on the list of companies whose services people use every day.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) recent US$21b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With...

  • In the wake of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ:GT) latest US$458m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( NASDAQ:GT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

  • This Nearly 7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Getting Even Stronger

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) already has one of the safest dividends in the energy sector. The natural gas infrastructure giant generates gobs of steady cash flow. It only pays out about half that money to investors via a dividend that currently yields almost 7%.