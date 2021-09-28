U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Scaled Agile, Inc. Inducts Six Thought Leaders into the SAFe® Fellow Program

·4 min read

The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise digital transformation

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI), provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, today announced the induction of six new Fellows into the SAFe® Fellow Program: Rebecca Davis, Adam Mattis, Isaac Montgomery, Anand Murthy Raj, Jeff Shupack, and Yuval Yeret.

The SAFe&#xae; Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world&#x002019;s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility.
The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world’s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility.

The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction.

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility. The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction, recognizing individuals who have exhibited the highest level of mastery and thought leadership in the practice of SAFe.

"With so much riding on how swiftly a business adapts and pivots during this era of radical disruption, it's critical to work within a proven framework of practices and mindset," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "The new inductees have been selected and vetted based on a combination of their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Framework, their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

Rebecca Davis, Director of Agile CoE and Digital Lean Agile Practice Leader at CVS Health

Rebecca Davis has been leading Agile teams, trains, and leaders for over 15 years in startups, mid-size, and Fortune 100 enterprises. Davis brings her experience as a former Release Train Engineer, Scrum Master, Portfolio Lead, Quality Director, and business owner into the workshops, coaching, and Lean-Agile Excellence Center activities she leads today.

Adam Mattis, Principal Consultant, Scaled Agile, Inc.

Adam Mattis is a seasoned strategy, management, product development, and architecture consultant with more than 20 years of experience across a variety of sectors. In addition to helping others make their businesses better, Mattis is an entrepreneur who has built several successful businesses of his own.

Isaac Montgomery, Principal Business Agility Consultant

Isaac Montgomery specializes in transformation architecture, lean portfolio management, and organizational change management. He has over 25 years of experience, serving some of the largest and most complex enterprises in the world.

Anand Murthy Raj, Partner, Gladwell Academy, NL

Anand Murthy Raj is a true believer in Agile, Lean, and SAFe and lives Agile values in every aspect of his life. His work with customers such as Accenture, Philips, Siemens, Amadeus, Bosch, and Tecnotree is focused on inspiring leaders to embrace change and helping them to bring meaning to their life and business.

Jeff Shupack, President of Advisory Practice, Project & Team

Jeff Shupack is the founder of Project & Team, a Scaled Agile Gold Partner that provides business innovation and systems improvement consultation to Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Helping organizations deliver some of the world's most complex virtual and physical products at scale, Shupack's expertise is in digital enterprise, cyber-physical delivery, and change leadership.

Yuval Yeret, CTO and Head of North America, AgileSparks

A frequent blogger and industry conference speaker, Yuval Yeret holds multiple training certifications in SAFe, Scrum, and Kanban. He's a SAFe contributor, co-author of the Scrum.org Kanban Guide for Scrum Teams, and author of Holy Land Kanban and SAFe from the Trenches.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over one million trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scaled-agile-inc-inducts-six-thought-leaders-into-the-safe-fellow-program-301386890.html

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.

