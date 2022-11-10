ScaleFlux Appoints Eric Pike as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development to Drive Computational Storage Adoption

ScaleFlux

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced the expansion of Eric Pike’s role to Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Previously the company’s Vice President of Business Development, Pike’s 25+ years of experience working with leading technologies and multinational customers will help lead ScaleFlux to accelerate growth with the delivery of its third-generation product CSD 3000.



Before joining ScaleFlux, Pike led data center and enterprise SSD business development as a Senior Director at Western Digital. He successfully navigated the enterprise flash product portfolio through previous acquisitions from Fusion-io to SanDisk.

ScaleFlux also thanks outgoing Vice President of Global Sales Robert Wilson for his dedication and contribution to the company over the past two years. Wilson’s deep expertise in building sales organizations proved invaluable as he helped ScaleFlux grow through its early generation of products and expand into a global presence in the enterprise storage market.

“As organizations grow and mature, changes in the leadership team are inevitable. I am proud as I see talented individuals step into new roles and am confident that Eric has the experience and vision to achieve our ambitions,” said Hao Zhong, CEO of ScaleFlux. “With our third-generation product, ScaleFlux begins a new growth phase with Eric leading sales and business development and driving mainstream adoption of Computational Storage to solve real enterprise challenges.”

To learn more about ScaleFlux CSD 3000, visit https://scaleflux.com/products/csd-3000/.

About ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding Computational Storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/

Story continues

Media Contact

Brendan Wolfe

Senior Director of Marketing, ScaleFlux

brendan.wolfe@scaleflux.com



