U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.75
    +6.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,570.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,862.25
    +31.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.40
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1407
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0500
    -0.3600 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,322.79
    -1,930.45 (-10.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.92
    -42.79 (-10.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,428.62
    -287.81 (-1.04%)
     

ScaleFlux Appoints Eric Pike as Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development to Drive Computational Storage Adoption

ScaleFlux
·2 min read
ScaleFlux
ScaleFlux

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced the expansion of Eric Pike’s role to Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. Previously the company’s Vice President of Business Development, Pike’s 25+ years of experience working with leading technologies and multinational customers will help lead ScaleFlux to accelerate growth with the delivery of its third-generation product CSD 3000.

Before joining ScaleFlux, Pike led data center and enterprise SSD business development as a Senior Director at Western Digital. He successfully navigated the enterprise flash product portfolio through previous acquisitions from Fusion-io to SanDisk.

ScaleFlux also thanks outgoing Vice President of Global Sales Robert Wilson for his dedication and contribution to the company over the past two years. Wilson’s deep expertise in building sales organizations proved invaluable as he helped ScaleFlux grow through its early generation of products and expand into a global presence in the enterprise storage market.

“As organizations grow and mature, changes in the leadership team are inevitable. I am proud as I see talented individuals step into new roles and am confident that Eric has the experience and vision to achieve our ambitions,” said Hao Zhong, CEO of ScaleFlux. “With our third-generation product, ScaleFlux begins a new growth phase with Eric leading sales and business development and driving mainstream adoption of Computational Storage to solve real enterprise challenges.”

To learn more about ScaleFlux CSD 3000, visit https://scaleflux.com/products/csd-3000/.

About ScaleFlux
ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding Computational Storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/

Media Contact

Brendan Wolfe

Senior Director of Marketing, ScaleFlux

brendan.wolfe@scaleflux.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • How Elon Musk’s sale of additional Tesla shares may be impacting the stock

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Canopy Growth Moved Higher Today, but Other Marijuana Stocks Fell

    Marijuana investors are having a mixed morning Wednesday, as shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) move 2.8% higher after reporting what management called a "key inflection point" fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report -- but Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) tumbled. After initially shooting higher on potentially positive news from the 2022 midterm elections and reports of "momentum" at Canopy, both Aurora and Tilray are back in the red as we approach the noon mark -- down about 2.6% and 3.2%, respectively, as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Canopy blamed the divestiture of a German subsidiary (and the consequent loss of its revenues), plus "increased competition in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market" for its sales decline in Q2 (but said the divestiture had the greatest impact).

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • Why Amyris Stock Was Driven Into the Ground on Wednesday

    Synthetic-biology company Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) had an absolutely awful day on the stock exchange Wednesday, due to an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. After market hours on Tuesday, Amyris divulged its third-quarter results. Alas, the total fell far short of the average analyst estimate of just under $112 million.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Why Shares of Eastman Kodak Slumped 23.64% on Wednesday

    Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) slumped 23.64% on Wednesday. Kodak, the former film company that was delisted a decade ago and now manufactures commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals, released its third-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. The company reported revenue of $289 million, up 1%, year over year and its sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

  • The Downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX: The Industry Reacts

    The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has already had a profound impact on the industry. No one knows, for instance, where Binance is officially located or how wealthy is its founder, Changpeng Zhao. If Binance acquires FTX – preventing a bank run that it helped foment – questions will be raised.

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?