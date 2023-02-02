U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Scalefusion Introduces Linux Device Management

·2 min read

PUNE, India, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution has now introduced Linux Device Management. Along with Android, iOS, Windows and macOS, enterprises can now manage their Linux devices with Scalefusion's simple, intuitive dashboard.

Scalefusion_Logo
Scalefusion_Logo

Using Scalefusion Linux Device Management, IT admins can provision, secure and monitor Linux laptops, PCs and IoT devices. With Scalefusion for Linux, organizations can get actionable device information, perform remote actions, and run scripts for their Linux device fleet.

"We have been getting quite a few requests for Linux management from many customers and we are elated to announce the launch of Scalefusion Linux Device Management. IT admins can get comprehensive insights into their Linux device inventory and configure Wi-Fi policies, USB/peripheral controls, password policies and run custom scripts besides being able to remotely restart/shutdown the device," commented Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion.

Enterprise IT teams can now leverage Scalefusion Linux Device Management and gain complete visibility using a unified dashboard that is easy to use. Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for Linux here.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact: 

Swapnil Shete
swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-linux-device-management-301737363.html

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited

