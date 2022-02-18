U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Scalefusion Joins Hands with Channel Next to Deliver Seamless Device Management to Modern Businesses

·3 min read

PUNE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion - its leading mobile device management solution has now entered into a strategic partnership with Channel Next, one of UAE's promising Value-Added Distribution (VAD) companies. The partnership is focused on delivering the best-in-class device management capabilities to businesses in the UAE region.

Scalefusion_Logo
Scalefusion_Logo

Channel Next extends assistance across the technical, marketing and managed services needs of organizations across diverse industries. By adding Scalefusion to its solution offerings, Channel Next can now extend seamless device management capabilities to its customers and help them with their mobility journey.

In the world of 'remote everything', the digitalization of businesses is critical to upkeep growth and sustain any future challenges that can hinder the accessibility of business resources. Hybrid working models or organizations with a completely remote model need a secure platform to distribute corporate resources across diverse endpoints. With Scalefusion and Channel Next, deploying corporate devices irrespective of the OS type is easy, fast and reliable. Businesses can now apply corporate policies on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices that are deployed for varied business use-cases. Furthermore, with this partnership, managing devices used for work regardless of device ownership is seamless.

"We are excited to start this new partnership journey with Scalefusion. In this world of remote working, managing business has become a vital element in a business growth. We are confident that with Scalefusion's MDM we can provide our customers an effortless managing journey," commented Belgin Abraham, CEO, Channel Next.

"We are elated to have Channel Next onboard as our strategic partner in the UAE region. The combined forces of Scalefusion's MDM with Channel Next's array of services is going to be pivotal for organizations looking to kickstart their mobility journey," commented Mr. Nitesh Bhalothia (Enterprise Sales and Strategic Partnerships) at Scalefusion.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

About Channel Next:

Channel Next FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; is a Value Creating Distributor going beyond the traditional distribution style to provide exceptional products and services in the technology and cyber security realm that is new to the region. Channel Next focuses on guiding partners to stay relevant and current with next-generation technologies and providing them with needed tools to add that extra value to their customer base by delivering industry-leading solutions.

With a ceaseless effort to modify its portfolio of products and services associating with industry experts who are constantly searching the globe for the most innovative, practical and feasible technologies, products and solutions, the company aims at fulfilling the gaps in the current market and pave way for the next generation IT solutions.

For more information visit https://channelnext.ae/.

Contact:
Swapnil Shete
swapnil@scalefusion.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scalefusion-joins-hands-with-channel-next-to-deliver-seamless-device-management-to-modern-businesses-301485584.html

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited

