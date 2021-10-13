U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

ScaleNorth Advisors LLC partners with Satori Technology LLC

·2 min read

This partnership will help NetSuite users drastically improve their reporting and analytical capabilities.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleNorth and Satori Technology announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership to give unparalleled reporting and analytics capabilities to NetSuite users.

ScaleNorth, a premier NetSuite consultancy is partnering with Satori, a made-for-NetSuite business intelligence platform. Together, they&#39;ll bring unparalleled reporting capabilities to NetSuite users.
ScaleNorth, a premier NetSuite consultancy is partnering with Satori, a made-for-NetSuite business intelligence platform. Together, they'll bring unparalleled reporting capabilities to NetSuite users.

This agreement combines the advanced NetSuite accounting capabilities of ScaleNorth, with the powerful NetSuite reporting software that Satori offers. Through their internal NetSuite consulting and outsourced accounting practices, ScaleNorth will implement Satori's made-for-NetSuite Power BI platform so end users can gain actionable insight into their organization.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Satori to provide our clients with the business intelligence they need to gain a competitive edge. Our consultants specialize in implementing, optimizing, and customizing NetSuite so clients can reach their full potential. Adding serious reporting software to the technology stack is a no-brainer. By utilizing the first 'built for NetSuite' BI software, our clients will be more informed and efficient than ever before."

David Lasky, Managing Director at ScaleNorth

ScaleNorth will be able to provide more value to their clients by implementing Satori's platform in their client's NetSuite instances. Meanwhile, Satori Technology is gaining additional implementation expertise, and a new partner in their channel marketing efforts.

"I am extremely excited by this strategic partnership and the addition of ScaleNorth to our channel program. The ScaleNorth team has significant experience in BPO services and NetSuite consulting and that knowledge will be a great fit for any NetSuite company looking to take their reporting and analytics to the next level. We look forward to working together and assisting these companies with a unique solution for their analytics journey."

Josh LaSov, CEO of Satori Reporting

Satori Reporting offers the only prebuilt reporting platform in Power BI for NetSuite that provides enterprise-wide analytics to impact business performance. They are based in Los Angeles, CA

ScaleNorth is a premier NetSuite partner that specializes in NetSuite implementations, customizations, support, outsourced accounting and more. They are located in Santa Ana, CA.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scalenorth-advisors-llc-partners-with-satori-technology-llc-301395681.html

SOURCE ScaleNorth

