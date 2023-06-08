Scales (NZSE:SCL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of NZ$0.1118

Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of NZ$0.1118 per share on the 7th of July. This means that the annual payment will be 5.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Scales' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Scales was paying out 91% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 115.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Scales Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Scales has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was NZ$0.10 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.19. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Scales has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Scales' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.8% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Scales' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Scales has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

