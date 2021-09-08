U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.82
    -12.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,998.79
    -101.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,269.36
    -104.97 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.02
    -21.59 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.96
    +0.61 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0270 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2600
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,293.53
    -913.16 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.40
    -8.08 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Scali Rasmussen Attorneys Colleen O'Brien and Monica Baumann Honored as Inspirational Women Award Nominees

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that attorneys Colleen O'Brien and Monica Baumann have been selected as a nominees by L.A. Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

"Monica and Colleen are extremely skilled lawyers who continually demonstrates their ability to provide the firm's clients with the greatest degree of strategy and service," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "Monica's cutting-edge compliance issue work advising clients on strategic approaches to data security and data privacy and Colleen's skillful and strategic approach to litigation are part of what makes them tremendous assets to our clients."

Baumann, a member of the firm's Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice is certified as an Information Privacy Professional and received certification through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world's preeminent organization for credentialing privacy professionals. The certification demonstrates one's understanding of the laws, regulations, and standards of privacy and data security in a given discipline.

A member of the firm's Business & Complex Litigation practice, trial attorney O'Brien resolves challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. Her experience includes leading a range of civil litigation, from consumer fraud to defamation to chemical exposure and personal injury claims. O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage and groundwater contamination. A former military prosecutor, O'Brien guides business clients as first chair, lead counsel in bench and jury trials in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Baumann is a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry and in consumer environmental litigation, including Proposition 65 issues. She advises dealer clients and litigates all aspects of dealership legal and regulatory compliance. Baumann previously served as director of legal and regulatory affairs with the California New Car Dealers Association, where she developed cutting edge compliance programs for dealerships and focused on emerging legal and regulatory issues impacting the sales, finance and service of vehicles. Baumann has extensive experience working with dealers and their staff to find practical business solutions to tough legal issues.

O'Brien has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict for her clients, both as a government attorney in criminal contexts and in private practice. She is known for her skillful preparation and examination of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial. Her keen attention to details and commitment to cases have helped clients settle their disputes efficiently and quickly – and avoid lengthy and costly trials. Her current emphasis on defending product liability litigation focuses on claims by former workers of injuries caused by occupational exposures to hydrocarbon solvents and other workplace chemicals.

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit ScaliRasmussen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scali-rasmussen-attorneys-colleen-obrien-and-monica-baumann-honored-as-inspirational-women-award-nominees-301371655.html

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • No Storm Has Hit U.S. Energy Markets Quite Like Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Only about 20% of Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production is back online after Hurricane Ida battered south-east Louisiana, marking a even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina.More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 79% of the region’s offshore oil output and 78% of gas production remains shut-in, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By comparison, less than 60% of oil production and just 40% of gas output was still offline

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • California settles climate lawsuit with fossil fuel giant SoCalGas

    The Sempra Energy subsidiary is a powerful opponent of efforts to eliminate natural gas.

  • U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told Coinbase Global Inc that it plans to sue the cryptocurrency exchange if it goes ahead with plans to launch a programme allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets, Coinbase said. The top U.S. markets regulator has issued Coinbase with notice it intends to legally charge the company, Coinbase's chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, said a statement on Tuesday.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI

    In September last year, Google's cloud unit looked into using artificial intelligence to help a financial firm decide whom to lend money to. It turned down the client's idea after weeks of internal discussions, deeming the project too ethically dicey because the AI technology could perpetuate biases like those around race and gender. Since early last year, Google has also blocked new AI features analyzing emotions, fearing cultural insensitivity, while Microsoft restricted software mimicking voices and IBM rejected a client request for an advanced facial-recognition system.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • Crude Oil Prices Halt Overnight Losses Due To Supply Squeeze

    Since the pandemic’s depths, oil’s sizzling rally has been interrupted as delta spreads, curtailing fuel consumption. It is expected that the market will tighten through the end of the year after China, the world’s largest oil importer has contained its outbreak of variants