U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.89
    -5.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,375.40
    -24.44 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,256.10
    -9.79 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.21
    +8.22 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,231.26
    -908.58 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.14
    +12.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Scali Rasmussen's Christian Scali Named Law Firm Visionary

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized as a 'Visionary' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Attorneys were recognized as visionaries "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large," the feature says.

"This recognition is a testament to Chris' unwavering commitment to our clients and to the legal profession," said firm Shareholder Halbert (Bert) Rasmussen. "It is an honor that one of our own be included among these exceptional lawyers."

With over two decades in practice, Scali has a "diverse automotive industry practice that includes advice and counsel and complex and high stakes litigation, involving franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer finance, consumer and wage and hour class actions, high stakes employment litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes," the publications says.

"Scali is known throughout the state of California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates Trevor Law Group and also for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry," the feature adds. Scali's experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, executive compensation litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Scali as a 'Leader in Law' Award nominee in 2020 and named him a 'Top Litigator in Los Angeles' in 2019. Scali is on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored the chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes in PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook as well as the California New Car Dealer Association's Advertising Law Manual in 2015 and 2017.

About Scali Rasmussen
Scali Rasmussen's attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scali-rasmussens-christian-scali-named-law-firm-visionary-301366406.html

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses and has an option to purchase the remainder of their joint venture in a deal that could reach $3 billion. The Russian internet giant will get 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones in a $1 billion cash deal, according to a statement Tuesday. It will also receive a call option to acquire Uber’s

  • CH Robinson Announces Drayage Congestion Surcharges

    Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports. "As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point," a Thursday client advisory read." As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges." Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest oil plays, and one small company is poised for major upside in the months to come

  • When Americans retreated from cities to the suburbs, low-skilled workers left behind paid the price

    Researchers tracked population movements and consumer spending, and found one ‘hopeful implication.’

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Why can’t utilities get the money they need to make grids more resilient?

    Electric utilities across the US are short hundreds of billions of dollars for upgrades to prepare for a changing climate.

  • Phone won't talk to your car? You are not alone: study

    Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No. 1 gripe among consumers according to the latest study of new model quality released on Tuesday by market research firm J.D. Power. Overall, J.D. Power says electronic and infotainment system malfunctions are the cause of six of the top 10 complaints from U.S. buyers of 2021 cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, despite years of effort by automakers to better integrate digital technology. Stellantis NV's Ram truck brand for the first time led the rankings in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, and the French-Italian automaker's Dodge muscle car brand was second.