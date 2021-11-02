U.S. markets closed

Scaling at a New Height: Sungrow Records 10 GW of PV Inverter Shipments in India

·3 min read

HEFEI, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, creates a new record of PV inverter shipment in India - an amazing 10 GW. It has not been even one year since the last 7 GW record, announced in January 2021. Over the past ten months the industry witnessed a boom in India's solar market as well as Sungrow's rapid growth in this country. This new record not only demonstrates Sungrow's overall success, but also the success of the Company's market strategy in India.

C&amp;I ESS Solution_ST129CP-50HV Series
C&I ESS Solution_ST129CP-50HV Series

What Led to the 10 GW Record?

Sungrow's growth in India is impressive. It entered the large market in 2014, and now its total shipment has reached an amazing 10 GW. This milestone was reached as a result of many contributing factors.

The first and foremost contributor is the strong support from India's market. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of India wants to achieve a 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Driven by this goal, India's market is unleashing its full potential and welcomes cooperation with global renewable energy giants. Sensing the vast possibilities of this market trend, Sungrow proactively committed itself to India's market.

Sungrow has thus far opened its Indian company, along with three offices in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and established its overseas manufacturing site in India. These actions cement the Company's commitment to this market and global expansion. As a result of these proactive strategies, Sungrow guarantees fast and reliable production and shipping operations to its global partners. In addition, Sungrow guarantees fast delivery and customer support as a result of the localized warehouse system and dedicated local service team rooted in the region.

Sungrow has already reached several GW of partnerships with Indian power giants, such as TATA Power, Adani Green, Renew Power, Azure Power, SB Energy, Mahindra, ACME, S&W, L&T and others. Sungrow's high-quality products and services have proven successful. For example, the SG3125HV central inverter series, which has a maximum efficiency of 99 % with an advanced three level technology and high integration, is one of the most prominent PV products in India as it's been consistently deployed.

A Commitment to a Brighter Future

The current 10 GW record is a milestone which would not have been met without Sungrow's valued partners, Sungrow's employees, and the steady growth of Indian market. "10 GW record is such a hard-win achievement. Here, I extend my sincerest gratitude to our customers and each Sungrow employee. We will continue to offer world-class products and services, and accelerate to fulfill our mission of 'Clean power for all' in the future," said Mr. Sunil Badesra, Head of Sungrow India.

The "Make in India" campaign is reaching newer heights as the focus on renewable energy is continuing. To fuel its progress, Sungrow will produce and deliver more high-quality products, push the project completion cycle, and invest even more in innovation and R&D. Sungrow also wishes to explore various possibilities in renewable energy such as energy storage, wind power, and green hydrogen, etc. Sungrow looks forward to scaling the Indian market with its regional partners in the near future as it faces such a broad range of products and prospects.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd

