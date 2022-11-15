Scam Alert: RealCall's Q3 Report Shows Robocalls Increased by 56% With Scammers Shifting Tactics

The AI-based spam call blocking and caller ID lookup app RealCall reveals its recent study, showing statistics and key takeaways regarding the scam calls surge.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / RealCall, an AI-powered app automatically blocks spam calls and texts before they disturb users, today released key findings from its Quarterly Report for Scam Calls. According to the report, Americans received increasingly rampant spam calls and texts in Q3 2022, during which the spam calls blocked by RealCall rose from 19.6 million to 30.6 million, and blocked texts reached 11.6 billion in September, from 9.8 billion in July.

Additionally, the predictive analytics of RealCall's AI algorithms shows that the numbers are estimated to keep rising in Q4 2022. The mid-term election is causing a spike in robocalls and robotexts. And phone scams are expected to increase extraordinarily in the upcoming holiday season. Among the surging spam calls and texts, malicious scams conceal the most destructive impact on the lives of ordinary people.

Key findings and insights of scam calls:

Scam calls became increasingly rampant in Q3 2022. From a prospective view, the mid-term election and the coming holiday season are causing a spike of scams in the last quarter of the year.

The leading scam types include cryptocurrency investment scams, online shopping scams, and job scams.

Top 5 area code scams include 530 from California, 502 from Kentucky, 626 from California, 915 from Texas, and 315 from New York.

Empowered by independently developed AI algorithms, RealCall has been helping millions of users in the US to protect against scams.

Never expect scam calls to disappear forever

As a part of scams, scam calls are usually used as a way to kickstart a dialogue with victims. However, it's unrealistic to expect scam calls to disappear forever. According to the data released by FCC and millions of reports provided by RealCall users, scam calls and texts have witnessed a huge increase from January to September 2022, and the number keeps rising.

"Who can be a target victim of call scammers? Everyon, sadly!" said Elden Barnes, Senior Data Analyst at RealCall. "Everyone can be a victim as long as there is a play matching his or her ‘pain spots.' Keep in mind: Scam calls can never end, and they should be regarded as being an inevitable part of our life."

Use RealCall to protect against scammers all time

RealCall has been protecting people against all kinds of unwanted calls like spam calls, scam calls and robocalls. Key features of RealCall app are as follows:

Auto block over 99% of unwanted calls.

Accurate detection and smart blocking of SMS fraud.

Use Answer Bots to fool telemarketers, scammers, etc.

Custom block calls in curated categories.

Know who's calling based on a powerful database and algorithms.

With customized blocking rules, users are allowed to pick up only important calls without nuisances and distractions. Users can also use RealCall's reverse phone lookup to learn more information about callers.

The RealCall app is available for free download on the Apple App Store, and a version compatible with Android devices will roll out soon. More information can be found by visiting RealCall's website.

About RealCall

RealCall is an app that provides spam call blocking and caller ID for global users. Empowered by the vast and ever-evolving database and AI-based modeling, RealCall features top-notch accuracy of blocking. For more information, please visit https://www.realcall.ai/.

