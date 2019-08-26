Scammers make more than half of login attempts on social media, says study

Twitter More

Social media is increasingly being overrun by scammers.

A whopping 53 percent of all social media login attempts are made by malicious actors, according to a new report by security firm Arkose Labs. In addition, a quarter of all new social media signups are connected to scammers.

For its Q3 Fraud and Abuse Report , Arkose Labs says it analyzed more than 1.2 billion new registrations, logins, and payments in financial services, ecommerce, gaming, entertainment, travel, and social media. The report found that one in 10 transactions are fraudulent.

