Scammers pose as IRS agents as tax-filing deadline approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As founding father Benjamin Franklin said, “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

You can also be certain that as the tax-filing deadline approaches on April 15, scammers and fraudsters are still working to get their hands on your refund, through a series of different tactics — including posing as agents with the IRS to try to trick people into paying up or sharing personal information.

IRS Criminal Investigations Special Agent Tony Westendorf said these so-called “imposter scams” may start with a phone call, in which the “agent” says you owe back taxes, and pressures you into paying with a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. And if you don’t comply, they threaten you with fines, or arrest.

“The IRS isn’t going to call and threaten you and ask for a specific method of payment,” said Westendorf.

“And we’re never going to demand that you pay right away,” added IRS Spokesman, Luis Garcia.

Garcia said taxpayers also need to be aware of how they are contacted by the agency. He and Westendorf said any and all correspondence from the real IRS will more than likely come through snail mail.

“If anybody that says they’re with the IRS and contacts you and does one of those things, it’s a scam,” Garcia said. “You can hang up on them, you could close the door in their face, whatever the case may be.”

Westendorf added that the IRS will not send you social media messages, text messages or emails unexpectedly with links.

If you do get a letter that appears to come from the IRS, make sure any contact information provided matches up with the contact information listed on irs.gov.

Here’s some other advice from the agency:

If you get an email claiming to be from the agency, ignore it. Do not click any links, as they could contain malware.

Never give any personal information over the phone. That could make you susceptible to identity theft.

Report any suspicious communication to the agency and the Office of the Inspector General.

