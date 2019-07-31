Scammers using former Singapore Prime Minister’s name to solicit bitcoin investments

A website in Singapore has been soliciting investments in bitcoins (BTC) by using fake comments from the country’s former Prime Minister, Goh Chok Tong.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank, announced the news on Wednesday, stating that the website, Bitcoin Loophole, asks visitors to make a minimum initial deposit of $250 for initiating trades on their behalf. It also asks for credit cards or bank accounts details.

The website’s content mentioning comments of Goh, who is currently a senior advisor to MAS, are “either false or have been taken out of context and used in a misleading way,” the central bank said.

