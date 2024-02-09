Scandal-Plagued Batista Brothers Make a Comeback at Pilgrim’s

(Bloomberg) -- Scandal-plagued Brazilian billionaires Joesley and Wesley Batista are making a comeback at the meat empire they control after being embroiled in a massive corruption scandal and spending some time in prison.

The Batista brothers are joining the board of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., among the largest chicken producers in the US — a move unanimously approved by the board, according to a statement on Friday. The firm is owned by Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company founded and controlled by the Batista family.

The move marks a comeback for the brothers, who left the JBS companies after being implicated in a metastatic corruption scandal in Brazil. The probe revealed the company’s fast growth wouldn’t have been possible without hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and a series of sweetheart deals with Brazil’s state development bank.

“Wesley and Joesley enjoy decades of operational and management experience in the food industry and both are globally recognized for their business acumen and ability to deliver long term results,” Pilgrim’s said in the statement.

Joesley resigned from Pilgrim’s Pride in 2017 during the turmoil. Wesley, then the chief executive officer of JBS, also exited the poultry producer’s board that year.

