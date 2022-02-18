U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Scandinavian ChemoTech's subsidiary signs its first commercial contract for the US veterinary market

·2 min read

ChemoTech's Animal Care division Vetiqure AB signs a contract with FloridaWild Veterinary Hospital ("FloridaWild") in Deland, Florida as a direct result of a successful trade show in Orlando, which generated many leads.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract with FloridaWild includes access to our vetIQure™ TSE device during an initial evaluation period and a commercial purchase of our treatment kits. In addition to the purchase of the treatment kits an order for the device will be placed following a successful evaluation. The joint goal with the agreement is to establish a Centre of Excellence with FloridaWild where clinical data and protocols for different species can be found and evaluated.

This agreement is a result from the VMX 2022 trade show in Orlando Florida, where Vetiqure AB presented the vetIQure™ and its patented TSE technology. FloridaWild is a veterinary hospital well known for its holistic and innovative perspective on Animal Care. An excellent fit for the first commercial installation for our unique and innovative TSE technology.

"We are very pleased to partner with Vetiqure to contribute to the body of evidence and work toward our shared goal of developing innovative therapies to help pets live their best lives."- says Dr. Pamela Schrager, Medical Director, FloridaWild Veterinary Hospital

"The traction we have in the US at the moment and the interest we've received from other countries is very promising. Growth potentials like this will allow us to improve and expand our production capacity and our logistics to match the increased demand. We will now allocate resources to our Animal Care business in the US, Europe and the Middle East to ensure that we take full advantage of the commercial and clinical opportunities in front of us." - says Mohan Frick, CEO ChemoTech & Vetiqure

Read more about FloridaWild Veterinary Hospital - www.floridawildvethospital.com

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-02-2022 08:45 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

info@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank, Tel: +46 8 463 80 00, E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/chemotech/r/scandinavian-chemotech-s-subsidiary-signs-its-first-commercial-contract-for-the-us-veterinary-market,c3509794

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14967/3509794/1537365.pdf

220218_Agreement FloridaWild - Vetiqure

https://news.cision.com/chemotech/i/floridawild,c3013943

FloridaWild

https://news.cision.com/chemotech/i/shutterstock,c3013949

shutterstock

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scandinavian-chemotechs-subsidiary-signs-its-first-commercial-contract-for-the-us-veterinary-market-301485536.html

SOURCE ChemoTech

