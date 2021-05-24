Scandinavian PPE Market Report 2021: Above-the-Neck Protection, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot Protection, Fall Protection, and Gas Detection 2017-2025
Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Will Propel the Scandinavian PPE Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required at worksites with any type of physical, electrical, heat, or chemical hazard. PPE of 7 major categories (above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection) protects a user against workplace injuries and illnesses.
This research presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the Scandinavian PPE market. Scandinavia in many definitions includes Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The publisher added Finland, which is part of the larger Nordic region. The study period is 2017 to 2025, with the base year 2020. It includes a breakdown of industrial sector employment numbers for each country in 2020.
The healthcare industry is excluded from this project. The publisher has done a separate study that considers the COVID-19 pandemic's major impact and implications on healthcare. End-use industries considered here include construction, utilities, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and firefighting.
Companies in the region put an emphasis on quality and are more open to higher-priced product innovations, resulting in an above-average degree of technical change. PPE vendors compete on technology and performance (including ergonomics) rather than price. The pandemic caused a surge in demand for disposable N95 respirators, which reduce a wearer's exposure to airborne particulate hazards including respiratory droplets that contain minute virus particles.
Technological advancements with the application of cloud computing and data analytics will influence growth opportunities for product segments including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR), and fixed and portable gas detectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Scandinavian PPE Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Findings
PPE Market Outlook
What Drives the PPE Market?
Scope of Analysis
Revenue Breakdown by Product Type
Revenue Breakdown by Country
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Considerations
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Overview of Scandinavian Population, Industries, and Demography
Scandinavia: An Overview
Unemployment Rate
Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown
Sweden: Employment by Industry
Denmark: Employment by Industry
Norway: Employment by Industry
Finland: Employment by Industry
Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE
PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type
Forecast by Product Type
Above-the-Neck Protection
Respiratory Protection
Hand Protection
Protective Clothing
Foot Protection
Fall Protection
Gas Detection
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Need for Connected Safety Technology Over Conventional Gas Detection
Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through Mergers and Acquisitions
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvzbeq
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900