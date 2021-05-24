U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Scandinavian PPE Market Report 2021: Above-the-Neck Protection, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot Protection, Fall Protection, and Gas Detection 2017-2025

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Will Propel the Scandinavian PPE Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is required at worksites with any type of physical, electrical, heat, or chemical hazard. PPE of 7 major categories (above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection) protects a user against workplace injuries and illnesses.

This research presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the Scandinavian PPE market. Scandinavia in many definitions includes Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The publisher added Finland, which is part of the larger Nordic region. The study period is 2017 to 2025, with the base year 2020. It includes a breakdown of industrial sector employment numbers for each country in 2020.

The healthcare industry is excluded from this project. The publisher has done a separate study that considers the COVID-19 pandemic's major impact and implications on healthcare. End-use industries considered here include construction, utilities, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and firefighting.

Companies in the region put an emphasis on quality and are more open to higher-priced product innovations, resulting in an above-average degree of technical change. PPE vendors compete on technology and performance (including ergonomics) rather than price. The pandemic caused a surge in demand for disposable N95 respirators, which reduce a wearer's exposure to airborne particulate hazards including respiratory droplets that contain minute virus particles.

Technological advancements with the application of cloud computing and data analytics will influence growth opportunities for product segments including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR), and fixed and portable gas detectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Scandinavian PPE Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • PPE Market Outlook

  • What Drives the PPE Market?

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

  • Revenue Breakdown by Country

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Considerations

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Overview of Scandinavian Population, Industries, and Demography

  • Scandinavia: An Overview

  • Unemployment Rate

  • Industrial Sector Employment Breakdown

  • Sweden: Employment by Industry

  • Denmark: Employment by Industry

  • Norway: Employment by Industry

  • Finland: Employment by Industry

  • Top Industrial End-user Markets for PPE

  • PPE Requirement and Usage by End-use Industry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type

  • Forecast by Product Type

  • Above-the-Neck Protection

  • Respiratory Protection

  • Hand Protection

  • Protective Clothing

  • Foot Protection

  • Fall Protection

  • Gas Detection

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Need for Connected Safety Technology Over Conventional Gas Detection

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Market Penetration through Mergers and Acquisitions

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvzbeq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


