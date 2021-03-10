U.S. markets open in 7 hours

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Annual Report 2020

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·4 min read
Company Announcement
No. 10/2021

Copenhagen, 10 March 2021

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Annual Report 2020


Full year 2020 organic EBITDA growth of 14.0% and free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 1.4 billion. 2021 organic EBITDA growth expected at >7%.

For the full year 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S delivered net sales of DKK 8,006 million and EBITDA before special items of DKK 1,826 million. This corresponds to 6.6% organic growth in net sales and 14.0% organic growth in EBITDA – and is in line with the financial guidance given 18 December 2020 of >13% organic EBITDA growth. Free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 1,394 million was higher than expected due to timing of payables. The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of DKK 6.50 per share for 2020, an increase of 6.6% compared to the ordinary dividend for 2019. This will be supplemented by a share buy-back program of up to DKK 600 million in 2021.

Highlights 2020

  • Net sales increased by 19.2% to DKK 8,006 million (DKK 6,719 million) with organic growth in net sales of 6.6%

  • EBITDA before special items increased by 20.7% to DKK 1,826 million (DKK 1,513 million) with organic EBITDA growth of 14.0%.

  • Special items were DKK -435 million (DKK -133 million)

  • Net profit decreased to DKK 678 million (DKK 748 million)

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share increased by 18% to DKK 9.78 (DKK 8.29)

  • Free cash flow before acquisitions was DKK 1,394 million (DKK 1,187 million)

The COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges across the entire value chain, but overall Scandinavian Tobacco Group has benefitted from its strong online presence combined with increased consumption of handmade cigars in the US. The integration of Agio Cigars has progressed as planned and delivered the expected synergies and furthermore, the transformational program Fuelling the Growth was completed one year ahead of time. On the back of this, the Group’s 2020 results yielded strong organic EBITDA growth and free cash flow before acquisitions.

CEO of Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Niels Frederiksen says: “In a challenging year, we delivered a satisfactory financial performance with net sales of DKK 8,006 million, 14% organic EBITDA growth and free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 1.4 billion. We saw solid operational performance across all three divisions and we continued to deliver on all major efficiency initiatives ahead of time, but we also benefitted from an increased demand for handmade cigars in the US. A genuine team effort.”

Dividend for 2020 and initiation of new share buy-back program in 2021

At the Annual General Meeting on 14 April 2021, the Board of Directors will propose an increase in the ordinary dividend of 6.6% to DKK 6.50 per share. Furthermore, it has been decided to initiate a new share buy-back program of a total value of up to DKK 600 million. The purpose of this share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure. Further details of the share buy-back including the specific starting date will be communicated in separate Company Announcement.

Financial Guidance 2021

  • EBITDA: Organic growth > 7%

  • Free cash flow before acquisitions >DKK 1,000 million

  • Adjusted EPS >10% increase

The COVID19 pandemic continues to impact business performance in most of our markets and is expected to have implications for consumer behaviour and overall tobacco consumption also in 2021 creating lower visibility of market developments.

We expect to generate organic EBITDA growth of more than 7% for the full year 2021. Organic growth in net sales are expected to increase in 2021 with consumption of handmade cigars in the US expected to remain strong with positive growth continuing, especially in the first half of the year. Furthermore, organic EBITDA growth is also expected to be driven by additional synergies from the integration of Agio Cigars of about DKK 70-80 million and full year effect of Fuelling the Growth.

For the Group, organic EBITDA growth is expected to be strongest in the first and second quarter of the year, while negative in the third quarter based on a very strong third quarter in 2020 and then return to positive growth in the fourth quarter.

The free cash flow before acquisitions is expected to be impacted by relatively high investments in operational footprint and digitalisation initiatives as well as a negative impact from payables in the level of DKK 150 million due to timing effects between 2020 and 2021.

The adjusted EPS guidance of an increase of >10% (from DKK 9.78) includes a positive impact from the share repurchases of about DKK 0.4 per share and a negative impact from currency developments.

The guidance and assumptions are based on current exchange rates.

The annual report for 2020 is available for download on: investor.st-group.com.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of IR, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

A conference call will be held on 10 March 2021 at 10.00 CEST. Dial-in information and an accompanying presentation will be available http://investor.st-group.com/upcoming-events around 09:00 CEST.

Attachment


  • Greensill, Gupta and the Fragile Tower of Money and Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill’s business has unraveled at a blistering pace, leaving a tangled trail of destruction all around it.On Monday, Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K., capping a stunning collapse for its founder. The bank that he owns in Germany has been shut down by regulators, the funds he ran in partnership with Credit Suisse are being liquidated and his firm is in the process of being broken up with its core perhaps sold to Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd.Greensill himself has lost his billionaire status, and the myriad strands tangled up in the collapse involve everything from investment funds to the steel industry to Britain’s healthcare system.Here’s a rundown of the key figures, what happened, and what could be next:The Players:Lex Greensill: The financier’s rise took him from his family’s farm in Queensland, Australia through to Wall Street banks, and then to founding his own firm. It provides supply-chain finance to firms, accelerating payments to suppliers in return for a fee. It had planned a fund raising last year that would have valued it at $7 billion. Read more about Lex Greensill hereSanjeev Gupta: A former commodities trader sometimes dubbed the “Man of Steel,” Gupta heads GFG Alliance. Much of the business, which spans steel, aluminum and renewable energy, was built at a breakneck pace that saw him spend about $6 billion over a five-year period buying and revamping unloved metal assets. Greensill was by far his largest financial backer and the collapse at the lender leaves him in search of new funding.Credit Suisse Group AG: The Swiss lender ran a $10-billion suite of funds that bought securitized loans from Greensill. It’s winding down the funds and returning money to clients. Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG also decided to shutter a Greensill-linked fund. At Credit Suisse, the ties additionally include $140 million in bridge loans it extended to Greensill last year.SoftBank Group Corp.: The Japanese financial institution’s Vision Fund, a mammoth investor in tech startups, put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It’s now written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, according to people familiar with the matter.The BackgroundThe crisis began at Bond & Credit Company, the Sydney unit of insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. last summer. It decided not to extend policies covering the loans Greensill made, and has fired a manager who had a key role in signing off on that business. Compounding Greensill’s problems, around the same time, the German regulator BaFin started a probe into his fast-growing bank in Bremen.BaFin was concerned that too many of the assets of Greensill Bank were tied to the same source: Gupta. The investigation found irregularities, including that the bank had booked claims for transactions by Gupta that hadn’t yet occurred but which were accounted for as if they had. During this slow buildup of pressure, in late 2020 Softbank wrote down its investment in Greensill, though this only came to light in recent weeks.The situation accelerated in February, when pressure from BaFin saw Greensill seek out potential buyers for its exposure to Gupta. It started talks with Athene and Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell some assets, but deteriorating situation had put Greensill’s backers and investors on alert.Read More: Credit Suisse Missed Many Warnings Before Greensill’s Collapse Explaining Supply Chain Finance and Greensill’s Woes: QuickTake Gupta in Talks for Reprieve on Greensill Debt to Avoid Fire SaleThe FalloutIn Australia, Greensill lost a legal fight to get Bond and Credit Company to extend insurance that lapsed on March 1. Without that coverage, credit quality was questioned, asset valuations became tougher, and Credit Suisse froze the Greensill-linked funds, citing “considerable uncertainty.” GAM followed suit, and on March 3, the German financial regulator shut Greensill Bank to save money for depositors and creditors.Greensill executives desperately tried to save the company as insolvency loomed. But there was no denying the panic as multiple directors jumped ship and left the company, including Lex Greensill’s brother.There’s also been a real-world fallout. In the U.K., the National Health Service has had to pay pharmacies directly rather than rely on Greensill Capital, putting further strain on its pandemic-hit finances. German municipalities that parked funds at Greensill Bank are now at risk of losing their money.For Gupta, it appears Greensill may take GFG down with it. Court documents show GFG warning that if it lost Greensill financing, then it “would collapse into insolvency.’’ Spain’s government has already asked a division of GFG to prove it’s solvent before being allowed to push ahead with a takeover of an aluminum plant, according to people familiar with the matter. Athene, which is in talks to buy assets tied to Greensill, has reportedly excluded Gupta-linked assets from discussions.The situation is fraying multiple parts of Gupta’s empire. The Bank of England has ordered Gupta to inject 75 million pounds into Wyelands Bank, owned by GFG, to return retail deposits.The Next StepsGreensill: Talks continue with Athene after the insolvency filing, with the Bermuda-based annuity seller offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, court documents show. Greensill will still have to deal with the fallout from BaFin's criminal complaint.Gupta: Greensill’s fall from grace cuts off a key source of finance for the array of businesses that make up his empire. Without fresh cash, that could spell trouble for GFG Alliance and the 35,000 people it employs across 30 countries. Gupta’s operations churned out 5 million tons of steel in 2019 and have the capacity to make more than 300,000 tons of aluminum per year. GFG is in talks to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill, which would help the group stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale.Credit Suisse: The episode is another black eye for the Swiss bank's risk policies and one more blow for an asset management unit that was already under scrutiny. Now, funds that the bank was touting as a success story as recently as December are set for a long winddown. Investors will get some cash right away, but face a long wait to see how much their assets were really worth.SoftBank: The investing giant can mark this down as a bet that didn't work out. Now, it will turn its attention to ensuring other startups it backs that got financing from Greensill can find ways to replace that funding.(Updates with Gupta talks on debt reprieve.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Templeton Sees Positive U.S. Real Yield as Sign to Buy Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton’s Mohieddine Kronfol is saving up his cash for an emerging-market rout.The trigger will be U.S. 10-year real yields above zero, and the Dubai-based chief investment officer for Middle Eastern and North African fixed income says he’ll be watching to see which bonds get punished the most in the ensuing slump.“We’re going to go to wherever there’s the most value,” said Kronfol, who now has almost a fifth of his portfolio in cash and super-short maturities. “We suspect the value is going to be in the longer-end of issuers from the region.”The U.S. real yield -- which subtracts out inflation -- serves as a popular gauge to judge how attractive riskier investments are in relation to Treasuries. It still has a long way to go, and was at minus 0.7% Wednesday, compared with about minus 1% a month ago. But Kronfol, whose Gulf Arab bond fund outperformed 90% of peers last year, is confident it will get there, albeit temporarily.“The momentum is certainly supportive for short-term inflation to pick up -- but there’s an open question on how sustainable that’s going to be.”Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday dismissed fears that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill would cause the economy to overheat and fuel a surge in consumer-price pressures. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated last week the central bank’s plan to stick with easy-money policies.In anticipation of higher U.S. yields, Kronfol began in September to trim the fund’s positions in longer maturity investment-grade sovereign debt, reducing its duration to six years from about nine years. He also boosted the proportion of cash and securities with maturities of less than a year in his Gulf Cooperation Council bond fund to about 17%, from typical levels of 2% to 4%.While foreign investors remain underweight in GCC bonds relative to the global benchmarks, rebounding oil prices, combined with improving fiscal and economic outlooks, mean the Gulf Arab region would be one of the first to recover should risk appetite sour, Kronfol said.“With the higher oil price, I hope the region won’t slow down or stop the reform momentum,” Kronfol said. “You don’t want them to lose that momentum and lose credibility in the eyes of investors.”(Updates real yield in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vodafone Seeks $2.4 Billion From Vantage Towers IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc is looking to raise 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from an initial public offering of its European mobile-phone towers unit in Frankfurt, in what will be one of the region’s biggest stock market listings this year.The U.K. telecommunication giant plans plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers AG at 22.50 euros to 29 euros apiece, according to a statement Tuesday. Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of 2.8 billion euros from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment. The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices. Vodafone shares climbed 2% to 128.60 pence at 11:18 a.m. in London.Vantage has gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size of its offering, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.Two investment funds, Digital Colony and RRJ, agreed to buy 500 million euros and 450 million euros of stock, respectively, in the offering, which will run through March 17. The new stock will start trading on March 18. The IPO values Vantage at as much as 14.7 billion euros. Vodafone will use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt pile, the company has said.The presence of cornerstone investors makes the remaining shares more scarce and could help push pricing for Vantage’s IPO into the upper half of the range, New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said by email, adding that they also pose a risk to the company’s liquidity for other shareholders.Vodafone and other European carriers, hit by increasing competition, regulations and the Covid-19 pandemic, are looking to squeeze value from their mast and fiber assets. The push to roll out fifth-generation networks is also driving demand for more tower capacity, fueling a wave of consolidation and restructuring.And for yield-hungry investors, these assets promise steady returns as tower companies typically sign long-term contracts, linked to inflation, for the space they rent out to mobile operators. Vantage plans to pay out 60% of recurring free cash flow annually in dividends, and intends to distribute 280 million euros in July for this financial year, the company said last month.Still, mobile carriers looking to rent capacity from Vantage are direct competitors of the tower company’s majority shareholder and main customer across geographies: Vodafone. Independent European mast operators like Cellnex Telecom SA don’t have this drawback.Vantage would be the biggest European IPO since InPost SA’s in January. Vantage’s blockbuster offering will put Germany’s IPO market on track for its best year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And a slew of other offerings are being considered, ranging from units being carved out of large conglomerates such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG to much potential listings from younger companies.Language app Babbel and ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE-owned dating platform ParshipMeet are eyeing IPOs, Bloomberg News reported last month. Listings for open-source software developer SUSE, online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, cybersecurity provider Utimaco GmbH, prosthetic limb maker Ottobock SE & Co. and e-commerce site About You GmbH are also said to be in the works.(Adds information on book covered message in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the maximum deal size.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet Leeway

    (Bloomberg) -- Thanks to the pandemic, U.S. banks won a long-sought regulatory break that let them expand their balance sheets by as much as $600 billion without adhering to profit-denting safeguards. Now, firms are frantically lobbying to extend that relief before it expires at month’s end.The reprieve from what’s known as the supplementary leverage ratio -- granted a year ago as Covid-19 rocked markets and the economy -- gave lenders free rein to load up on Treasuries and deposits, while avoiding a requirement that they hold more capital as a buffer against losses. The Federal Reserve and other agencies eased the rules because they said they wanted excess capital deployed to struggling businesses and households.As watchdogs mull letting the relief continue, Wall Street isn’t shying away from offering arguments and even warnings. Executives point out that the pain from coronavirus is far from over, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has cautioned that it might have to shun customer deposits if tougher rules are reinstated. Analysts have also said recent bouts of wild trading in the $21 trillion Treasury market could be tied to concerns that banks will be forced to hold less government debt, even selling some of their holdings.“We estimate the potential for about $200 billion in Treasury selling, with the potential for it to be even larger,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Dan Krieter. He added that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain” because it’s not clear what banks’ capital demands will be going forward.The lobbying has put the Fed at the center of a political firestorm, one of its first tests in the Biden era of seeking to support a fragile economy while fending off attacks from Democrat lawmakers who oppose any backpedaling on regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have already fired a warning shot about doing the banks’ bidding.Pressuring PowellMeanwhile, Republicans repeatedly pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at recent congressional hearings with industry-encouraged requests to grant an extension. Powell responded that the Fed hasn’t decided what to do, and the regulator has continued to decline to comment on its plans.The issue is weighing on lenders, with the KBW Bank Index slipping as much as 3.2% Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said less excess capital may be available for distribution to shareholders if the break isn’t preserved. The supplementary leverage ratio -- one of the key responses to the 2008 crisis -- limits banks’ indebtedness by measuring the amount of capital they have standing against all their assets. When regulators relaxed the requirement last April, disruption in Treasuries was a major factor in their decision. The move allowed banks to help stabilize that market, while maintaining funding for short-term borrowing arrangements known as repurchase agreements.“The market has assigned almost mythical powers” to the temporary capital break, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America. In reality, he argued, the impact probably hasn’t been that significant because banks’ share of the demand for Treasuries is “very marginal.”Without incurring extra capital costs, the relief enabled the largest banks to pile up about $400 billion in reserves created from the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and $200 billion in Treasuries, BMO’s Krieter estimated in a client note.The Fed has indicated that it intends to continue its asset buying, and those who want the break extended argue that continued economic stimulus will lead to a flood of new issuance, meaning it’s a bad time to deter banks from buying more Treasuries.“If that were to wane this year, when supply issues are likely to be worse, I think it could be problematic,” said NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn.Fed’s FactorsFactors the Fed is likely to consider include whether the threat to the economy is as urgent as it was a year ago and the message it sends when regulators are seen as kowtowing to Wall Street. Also, the leverage ratio is an international agreement struck between global watchdogs, meaning overseas banks have a legitimate gripe that their U.S. counterparts are benefiting from less aggressive oversight.In pushing for an extension, Wall Street lobbyists have conducted a campaign of blog posts, research and letter writing. They’ve also homed in on one argument that regulators might be receptive to: banks needed the relief to respond to a dilemma that the federal government created.All the stimulus programs rolled out last year flooded corporations and consumers with cash that they had to store somewhere. That happened as companies -- scared by the pandemic -- were also drawing down credit lines that needed a home. Banks’ domestic deposits rose by 23% to $16.3 trillion in 2020 from 2019 and lenders had to invest the funds in Treasuries and other low-risk assets. So relaxing bank capital requirements for deposits and Treasuries was a natural reaction to the deluge.JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jennifer A. Piepszak said last month that “all of the major banks” are concerned about the relief going away. If it does, “we could turn away deposits,” she said.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also have a say in whether banks are granted an extension. But FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams believes the relaxed capital demands have been the most meaningful for the bank holding companies the Fed oversees, according to an agency spokeswoman.The OCC is currently led by acting comptroller Blake Paulson, an agency veteran, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to name anyone she wants to run the regulator. An OCC spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s plan.(Updates with bank stocks slipping in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOREX-Dollar dips, off 3-1/2 month highs as Treasury yields stabilize

    The dollar on Tuesday backed off its 3-1/2-month high as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized ahead of key inflation data and Treasury auctions this week, boosting riskier currencies such as the pound, Australian dollar and Kiwi dollar. The save-haven dollar was 0.46% lower, at 91.95, against a basket of six major currencies, after hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 during Asian trading hours. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.544% after reaching 1.613% on Monday, close to its 13-month high.

  • Wall Street Strategists See Rotation Powering Stocks to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity strategists are as bullish as ever, despite all the nervousness among investors about sky-high valuations and rising rates.Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are counting on more gains from equities as investors rotate out of bonds and cash, and economic growth accelerates. Even if some stocks dip because of higher rates, there will be strong rallies in other sectors, according to Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs.“We are seeing this very significant rotation,” Cohen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing some movement now in those sectors that do better when we come out of lockdown, and the good news on the vaccine will be helpful.”Goldman is expecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,300, implying a 13% increase from current levels and a new all-time high. The median S&P 500 forecast from a Bloomberg survey is 4,100 versus the index’s current level of 3,850.According to Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, this is the beginning of a bonds-to-equity switch. Stocks and bond yields were positively correlated in February, and when that’s happened in the past, equity prices were up an average of 6% six months later, he wrote in a note on Monday.“We worry when US 10-year bond yields rise above 2%, inflation expectations go above 3% or there is a large rise in the TIPS yield,” wrote Credit Suisse strategists. For now, all of those conditions are some ways off. The bank is sticking to a year-end forecast for the MSCI All-Country World Index Ex-U.S. of 375, which implies a 13% gain from today’s levels.Goldman Sachs makes a similar case in favor of equities. “History shows that equity funds generally experience inflows when real rates are rising,” strategists led by David Kostin said in a report on Friday.The bank predicted households will be the biggest source of U.S. equity demand, estimating purchases of $350 billion this year. Corporate buying will also be strong at $300 billion amid a resurgence of stock buybacks, Goldman Sachs said.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., the rotation out of technology and into cyclicals isn’t over yet. Airlines, hotels and auto suppliers are attractive, and investors should consider shorting online retail and technology, said strategist Mislav Matejka.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Oil futures settle lower for a second session ahead of weekly U.S. supply data

    Oil futures ended lower on Tuesday for a second session, ahead of weekly data on U.S. supplies. The American Petroleum Institute will release its report late Tuesday, followed by data from the Energy Information Administration early Wednesday. On average, analysts expect the EIA to show domestic crude supplies rose by 2.7 million barrels for the week ended March 5, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also forecasts weekly inventory declines of 4.8 million barrels for gasoline and 3.8 million barrels for distillates. April West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.04, or 1.6%, to settle at $64.01 a barrel.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Jardine Group’s Stocks Soar After $5.5 Billion Buyout of Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks linked to Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s biggest conglomerate by market value, rallied after saying it will delist the group’s second-largest unit in a $5.5 billion buyout to simplify its structure.Jardine Matheson, whose businesses range from automobiles and hotels to supermarkets, surged 15% after it said in a filing that it will acquire shares that it doesn’t already own in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. for $33 in cash per share. Shares in the latter jumped as much 37%, the most on record before closing 19% higher. Both were among the top gainers in Asia Pacific and contributed the most in the Straits Times Index’s 1.9% surge.The deal, coming in the wake of the global pandemic, marks a significant effort to untangle the structure of an almost two-centuries old company, one of Hong Kong’s last remaining British trading houses. The Jardine group, the inspiration for James Clavell’s novel Noble House, moved its Hong Kong listing to Singapore in the early 1990s, a few years before Britain returned the city to China.On completion, Jardine Matheson will become the single holding company for its subsidiaries, a move the group said will result in a “ conventional ownership structure and a further increase in the group’s operational efficiency and financial flexibility.” The deal is expected to become effective by the end of April.The origins of the current structure, in the form of cross-holdings in dual holding companies and majority interests in listed subsidiaries, lie in a series of restructuring in the 1980s, the company said.The group was founded in 1832 in Canton as a tea and opium trader. It eventually became one of the “hongs,” or trading houses, that shaped Hong Kong’s development. After moving its stock listing to Singapore, the group shifted focus toward Southeast Asia, where it now runs restaurants, hotels, and Mercedes-Benz dealerships.“Taking full ownership of Jardine Strategic is consistent with our policy of investing further in the growth prospects of our existing businesses,” Ben Keswick, executive chairman of the group said in the statement. The deal “also highlights the benefits of consistently maintaining the Group’s financial strength,” he added.Fair Price?While the deal is proposed to be executed at a 20% premium to Friday’s closing price of Jardine Strategic, it is still a 19% discount to the value of its listed assets, according to United First Partners, a company that specializes in advising on special situations in equity markets. “Shareholders can dissent for a fair price,” said UFP’s Head of Asian Research Justin Tang.Some have already started raising that point. Patrick Millecam, a founding partner of Belgian boutique asset manager Value Square NV, said he “cannot be very enthusiastic” about the deal.“Although we can grasp a nice short term gain, we are deprived as long term shareholders of the future profits of the Jardine group,” said Millecam whose company holds at least 396,510 shares of Jardine Strategic as of Monday’s close. Jardine Strategic was already quoting at a higher than average discount to its value so the price of $33 per share “does not really include a takeover premium,” he said.A simplification of corporate structure can also “create a virtuous cycle” and see some of the group’s other stocks rallying, which will further raise the fair value of Jardine Strategic, United First’s Tang said.The group’s other units in the Straits Times Index also rose. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. gained 4.2% and Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. rose 1.2%. Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. jumped 8%.Potential ReplacementThe delisting of Jardine Strategic also means that Singapore’s national equity gauge will have to get a new member in its place. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is the most likely stock to replace Jardine Strategic, Brian Freitas, a New Zealand based analyst at Smartkarma wrote in a note.Following the acquisition, Jardine Matheson will consolidate all of Jardine Strategic’s profits as a wholly-owned subsidiary. On a pro forma basis, this would have resulted in Jardine Matheson’s 2020 underlying net profit increasing by approximately $83 million, the company said in the statement.J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Simon Robertson Associates LLP and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. acted as the financial advisers to Jardine Matheson for the deal.(Updates with comments from an investor and an analyst.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?