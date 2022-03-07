U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholder's Announcement

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·1 min read
SNDVF
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 14/2022

Copenhagen, 7 March 2022

Major Shareholder’s Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 4 March 2022 control shares in total amounting to less than 10% of the Company’s share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises less than 10% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited thus control 9,728,899 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 9,728,899), corresponding to 9.98% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises 9.98% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment


