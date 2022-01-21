U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholders Announcement

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·1 min read
  • SNDVF

Company Announcement
No. 4/2022

Copenhagen, 21 January 2022

Major Shareholder’s Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven)) it is hereby announced that Capital Group Companies, Inc has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within Capital Group Companies, Inc on 19 January 2022 control shares in total amounting to more than 5% of the Company’s share capital and Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises more than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by Capital Group Companies, Inc thus control 4,921,237 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,921,237), corresponding to 5.05% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises 5.05% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

