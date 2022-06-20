U.S. markets closed

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 42/2022

Copenhagen, 20 June 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 June to 17 June 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

1,270,705

 

184,510,811

13 June 2022

14,693

140.79

2,068,610

14 June 2022

23,000

142.06

3,267,302

15 June 2022

16,040

143.23

2,297,379

16 June 2022

20,000

140.92

2,818,352

17 June 2022

9,616

140.04

1,346,628

Total, 13 June-17 June 2022

83,349

141.55

11,798,271

Bought from CAF, 17 June 2022*

37,197

141.55

5,265,333

Bought from CWO, 17 June 2022*

17,220

141.55

2,437,536

Accumulated under the programme

1,408,471

 

204,011,951

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 June–17 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,854,533 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.99% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


