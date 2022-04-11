U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·1 min read
  • STG
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 25/2022

Copenhagen, 11 April 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 4 April to 8 April 2022:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

307,517

43,428,976

4 April 2022

18,170

136.22

2,482,431

5 April 2022

19,977

135.47

2,706,330

6 April 2022

19,610

136.06

2,668,219

7 April 2022

21,300

138.47

2,949,500

8 April 2022

13,971

139.16

1,944,158

Accumulated under the programme

400,545

56,179,614

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 4 April – 8 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,605,357 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.75% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


