Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- SNDVF
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 16 May 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 9 May to 12 May 2022:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
737,564
104,827,453
9 May 2022
22,530
147.25
3,317,651
10 May 2022
20,250
151.16
3,061,063
11 May 2022
17,283
150.42
2,599,624
12 May 2022
15,209
151.44
2,303,183
Accumulated under the programme
812,836
116,108,973
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 9 May – 12 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,258,898 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.35% of the total share capital.
