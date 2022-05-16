U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -33.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,929.00
    -191.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,256.25
    -126.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.10
    -16.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    -1.34 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9760
    -0.2090 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,412.58
    -515.40 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.65
    -21.45 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.98
    -37.17 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 33/2022

Copenhagen, 16 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 9 May to 12 May 2022:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

737,564

104,827,453

9 May 2022

22,530

147.25

3,317,651

10 May 2022

20,250

151.16

3,061,063

11 May 2022

17,283

150.42

2,599,624

12 May 2022

15,209

151.44

2,303,183

Accumulated under the programme

812,836

116,108,973

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 9 May – 12 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,258,898 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.35% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • US Futures, Oil Retreat After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and stocks wavered Monday as poor Chinese economic data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityAn Asia-Pacific share index came

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart on the Dip

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an explosive financial technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks. After reaching an all-time high of $401 per share in 2021, Upstart stock has progressively fallen, at one point by as much as 93% since. Investors took particular issue with the company's recent Q1 2022 earnings report, sending the stock down more than 50% on the day results were released.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Crypto investor Barry Silbert offers sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes this week

    Billionaire crypto investor, Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, on Saturday offered sympathy and advice to those who have lost fortunes recently. It’s been a tough six months to be a crypto investor.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • It Might Not Be Time to Buy the Dip. This Expert Sees Stocks Falling Even Lower.

    Veteran market technician Andrew Addison says there is no evidence that more stocks are reversing their downtrends as the broad indexes fall.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Tech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

    The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index has tumbled around 25% this year, and many of its components have been hit even harder. It might feel like a lousy time to buy stocks, but sinking stock markets are great places to look for bargain opportunities. Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are down 44% and 61%, respectively, since the beginning of 2022.

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinat

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in May

    With rising inflation and the potential for a recession, many businesses dependent on consumer spending have a reason to worry. This makes cybersecurity stocks a great buy today, as they are being sold off with their tech brethren, even though their businesses won't likely be affected. My top three cybersecurity stocks to buy right now are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA).

  • Princeton University Discloses Large Stake in Lithium Miner

    Princeton University is one of the largest shareholders in Lithium Americas, a development-stage miner.

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has had a wild ride in the last few years. Then it was part of the epic meme-stock frenzy of 2021 when retail investors grouped to buy and hold downtrodden businesses. Fortunately, with the help of retail investors, AMC has survived the worst of the pandemic.