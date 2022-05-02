Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 2 May 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 25 April to 29 April 2022:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
541,254
76,296,639
25 April 2022
18,340
139.69
2,574,406
26 April 2022
22,690
142.00
3,222,046
27 April 2022
15,373
142.26
2,186,977
28 April 2022
17,360
144.19
2,503,055
29 April 2022
13,559
147.76
2,003,483
Accumulated under the programme
628,666
88,489,967
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 April – 29 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,833,478 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
