Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- STG
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 28 March 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 21 March to 25 March 2022:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
115,916
15,987,093
21 March 2022
23,000
141.49
3,254,201
22 March 2022
10,339
142.88
1,480,117
23 March 2022
23,000
143.31
3,296,148
24 March 2022
17,455
143.15
2,498,729
25 March 2022
15,227
144.23
2,196,172
Accumulated under the programme
204,957
28,712,459
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 21 March – 25 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,409,769 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.55% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments