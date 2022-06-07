Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SNDVF
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 7 June 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 30 May to 3 June 2022:
Number of shares
Average
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
1,000,861
144,535,817
30 May 2022
20,443
151.82
3,103,728
31 May 2022
20,402
149.60
3,052,056
1 June 2022
15,000
149.56
2,243,348
2 June 2022
14,450
149.10
2,154,518
3 June 2022
22,542
148.06
3,337,476
Total, 30 May-3 June 2022
92,837
149.63
13,891,125
Bought from CAF, 3 June 2022*
41,431
149.63
6,199,287
Bought from CWO, 3 June 2022*
19,181
149.63
2,870,037
Accumulated under the programme
1,154,310
167,496,266
*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 30 May–3 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,600,372 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.72% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachments