U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,422.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,434.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.30
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    -2.09 (-11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,931.79
    -627.36 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.06
    +36.16 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Announcement
No. 44/2021

Copenhagen, 30 August 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 23 August to 27 August 2021:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,166,921

272,491,653

23 August 2021

18,120

135.22

2,450,194

24 August 2021

16,965

133.78

2,269,571

25 August 2021

19,184

133.10

2,553,402

26 August 2021

15,000

130.23

1,953,461

27 August 2021

15,000

129.30

1,939,571

Accumulated under the programme

2,251,190

283,657,851

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 August – 27 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,834,764 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue. The rally

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Snap by 2030?

    The stock price of social media platform operator Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has staged a dramatic comeback in recent years. While the company struggled to manage competition with Facebook's Instagram in the period just after Snap's initial public offering in 2017, it soon figured out how to better drive revenue and daily active user (DAU) growth. Competing social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had less-than-exciting stock performance following its IPO in April 2019, at least until the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • Autodesk Drops After Q2 Earnings: Why Investors Shouldn't Be Worried

    Tons of software companies whose quarters ended in July are set to report results over the next two weeks. One of the first to report was Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), which sells design and build software to engineers, architects, and construction workers. The company posted solid Q2 results, but investors sold off the stock heavily on the news, and shares are now down 9% the day after the report.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady on Dovish Powell Stance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures were steady on Monday, bolstered by Jerome Powell’s signal that pandemic-era Federal Reserve policy support will be withdrawn cautiously and gradually. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after a record Wall Street close in the wake of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index hovered close to an all-time high. Powell said the Fed may start paring bond purchases this year but is in no hurry to rai

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    The company's future might be even brighter than its recent past. With many contracts already in place and BioNTech estimating capacity of 3 billion doses this year and up to 4 billion next year, analysts are expecting much of the same for 2022. Pfizer and Moderna have both already raised prices in more-recent supply deals.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?