Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 30 August 2021
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 23 August to 27 August 2021:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
2,166,921
272,491,653
23 August 2021
18,120
135.22
2,450,194
24 August 2021
16,965
133.78
2,269,571
25 August 2021
19,184
133.10
2,553,402
26 August 2021
15,000
130.23
1,953,461
27 August 2021
15,000
129.30
1,939,571
Accumulated under the programme
2,251,190
283,657,851
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 August – 27 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,834,764 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments