U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.89
    +0.82 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.30
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2870
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,662.93
    +1,596.76 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.40
    +39.90 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.74
    +30.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 39/2022

Copenhagen, 30 May 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 23 May to 25 May 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

913,468

 

131,539,192

23 May 2022

23,000

147.88

3,401,210

24 May 2022

13,202

148.17

1,956,135

25 May 2022

16,671

150.30

2,505,648

Total, 23 May-25 May 2022

52,873

148.71

7,862,993

Bought from CAF, 25 May 2022*

23,596

148.71

3,509,072

Bought from CWO, 25 May 2022*

10,924

148.71

1,624,560

Accumulated under the programme

1,008,861

 

144,535,817

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 May–25 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,446,923 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.56% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories