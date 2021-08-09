U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,007.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.00
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.40
    -13.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.35
    -1.93 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    -10.70 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.36 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.19
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1900
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,723.42
    -1,228.18 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.68
    +78.03 (+7.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.36
    -16.59 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Announcement
No. 40/2021

Copenhagen, 9 August 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 August to 6 August 2021:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

1,956,767

245,297,307

2 August 2021

18,343

128.30

2,353,422

3 August 2021

15,670

128.73

2,017,248

4 August 2021

13,950

128.84

1,797,312

5 August 2021

15,000

127.62

1,914,368

6 August 2021

15,000

126.57

1,898,525

Accumulated under the program

2,005,194

251,613,813

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 August – 6 August 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,618,304 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.69% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Hits Highs As Apple Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points; Tesla Cybertruck Delayed

    The market rally is at highs, but tricky to navigate. Apple and Square are in buy range. Tesla pushed Cybertruck production to 2022.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Oil Extends Losses After Weekly Slump as Delta Clouds Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the worst week since October as a Covid-19 comeback raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook.Futures in New York fell below $67 a barrel after sliding almost 8% last week. The resurgence has led Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to downgrade its economic growth forecast for China, which recently completed a mass testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic -- following new confirmed cases. Infections have also climbed in the U.S. a

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for the favorite stocks of many investors over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the e-commerce colossus and some automakers. The leading electric vehicle maker and a COVID-19 vaccine stock were among the bearish calls seen. August began with six straight months of market gains in the books and the peak of this earnings season in the rearview mirror. While plenty more quarterly reports were on the docket last week, an overall positive season wa

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation data, Disney earnings: What to know this week

    Investors have a packed slate of economic data to look forward to this week, with new reports on consumer and producer price inflation set for release. More corporate earnings results will also trickle in.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.