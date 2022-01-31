Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 31 January 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 24 January to 28 January 2022:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
4,200,601
538,960,234
24 January 2022
15,597
138.64
2,162,348
25 January 2022
15,200
137.72
2,093,362
26 January 2022
16,500
138.44
2,284,257
27 January 2022
13,144
139.69
1,836,150
28 January 2022
14,740
140.76
2,074,827
Accumulated under the programme
4,275,782
549,411,178
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 24 January – 28 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,859,356 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.98% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
