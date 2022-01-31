Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
  • SNDVF

Company Announcement
No. 7/2022

Copenhagen, 31 January 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 24 January to 28 January 2022:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,200,601

538,960,234

24 January 2022

15,597

138.64

2,162,348

25 January 2022

15,200

137.72

2,093,362

26 January 2022

16,500

138.44

2,284,257

27 January 2022

13,144

139.69

1,836,150

28 January 2022

14,740

140.76

2,074,827

Accumulated under the programme

4,275,782

549,411,178

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 24 January – 28 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,859,356 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.98% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


