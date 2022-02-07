Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 7 February 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 31 January to 4 February 2022:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
4,275,782
549,411,178
31 January 2022
17,000
142.40
2,420,776
1 February 2022
19,135
143.09
2,738,060
2 February 2022
15,990
142.61
2,280,356
3 February 2022
15,070
142.79
2,151,887
4 February 2022
16,890
141.79
2,394,850
Accumulated under the programme
4,359,867
561,397,108
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 31 January – 4 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,943,441 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.07% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
