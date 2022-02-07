Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
  • SNDVF

Company Announcement
No. 9/2022

Copenhagen, 7 February 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 31 January to 4 February 2022:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,275,782

549,411,178

31 January 2022

17,000

142.40

2,420,776

1 February 2022

19,135

143.09

2,738,060

2 February 2022

15,990

142.61

2,280,356

3 February 2022

15,070

142.79

2,151,887

4 February 2022

16,890

141.79

2,394,850

Accumulated under the programme

4,359,867

561,397,108

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 31 January – 4 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,943,441 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.07% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


