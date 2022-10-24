U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 62/2022

Copenhagen, 24 Oct 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 17 October to 21 October 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,004,306

 

518,629,090

17-Oct-22

20,000

120.40

2,407,916

18-Oct-22

14,857

119.98

1,782,577

19-Oct-22

20,000

119.70

2,394,098

20-Oct-22

12,040

120.12

1,446,187

21-Oct-22

26,140

119.60

3,126,360

Total, 17 October – 21 October 2022

  93,037

 119.92

11,157,138

Bought from CAF, 21 October 2022*

41,521

119.92

4,979,261

Bought from CWO, 21 October 2022*

19,222

119.92

2,305,131

Accumulated under the programme

4,158,086

 

537,070,620

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 17 October – 21 October 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,604,148 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.95% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


