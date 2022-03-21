Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 21 March 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 14 March to 18 March 2023:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
34,480
4,559,303
14 March 2022
16,062
137.83
2,213,790
15 March 2022
17,570
141.23
2,481,394
16 March 2022
19,330
141.17
2,728,822
17 March 2022
15,640
140.11
2,191,339
18 March 2022
12,834
141.22
1,812,444
Accumulated under the programme
115,916
15,987,093
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 March – 18 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,320,728 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.46% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
