Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 73/2022

Copenhagen, 27 Dec 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 December to 23 December 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

5,150,081

 

660,468,523

19-Dec-22

8,484

121.99

1,034,966

20-Dec-22

6,870

121.67

835,877

21-Dec-22

7,920

122.70

971,757

22-Dec-22

18,149

123.65

2,244,051

23-Dec-22

12,900

123.60

1,594,440

Total, 19 December – 23 December 2022

 54,323

 122.99

 6,681,091

Bought from CAF, 23 December 2022*

24,244

122.99

2,981,727

Bought from CWO, 23 December 2022*

11,223

122.99

1,380,297

Accumulated under the programme

5,239,871

 

671,511,639

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 December – 23 December 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of  5,685,933 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.11% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


