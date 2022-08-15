U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 50/2022

Copenhagen, 15 Aug 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 8 August to 12 August 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,152,662

 

307,353,178

8-Aug-22

8,179

137.54

1,124,962

9-Aug-22

7,809

137.60

1,074,526

10-Aug-22

12,000

138.51

1,662,156

11-Aug-22

9,930

141.01

1,400,236

12-Aug-22

11,980

143.48

1,718,935

Total, 8 August- 12 August 2022

49,898

  139.90

6,980,815

Bought from CAF, 12 August 2022*

22,269

139.90

3,115,471

Bought from CWO, 12 August 2022*

10,309

139.90

1,442,247

Accumulated under the programme

2,235,138

 

318,891,710

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 8 August –12 August 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,681,200 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.88% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


