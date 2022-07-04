U.S. markets closed

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
  • SNDVF
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 44/2022

Copenhagen, 4 July 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 June to 1 July , 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

1,544,768

 

222,937,326

27 June 2022

17,940

140.88

2,527,328

28 June 2022

14,190

143.44

2,035,422

29 June 2022

17,220

141.95

2,444,450

30 June 2022

19,260

139.63

2,689,312

1 July 2022

6,683

137.89

921,491

Total, 27 June-1 July 2022

75,293

141.02

10,618,003

Bought from CAF, 1 July 2022*

33,602

141.02

4,738,636

Bought from CWO, 1 July 2022*

15,556

141.02

2,193,745

Accumulated under the programme

1,669,219

 

240,487,710

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 June–1 July 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,115,281 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


