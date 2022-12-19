U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.75
    +18.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,256.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,408.50
    +63.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.00
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    +0.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.58
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1010
    -0.5780 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,774.31
    +54.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.61
    -19.87 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.00
    +39.88 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·3 min read
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 72/2022

Copenhagen, 19 Dec 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 12 December to 16 December 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

5,053,326

 

648,693,500

12-Dec-22

14,110

122.12

1,723,084

13-Dec-22

11,707

121.80

1,425,900

14-Dec-22

8,570

121.24

1,039,010

15-Dec-22

13,300

121.98

1,622,303

16-Dec-22

10,850

121.07

1,313,620

Total, 12 December – 16 December 2022

 58,537

 121.70

 7,123,917

Bought from CAF, 16 December 2022*

26,124

121.70

3,179,275

Bought from CWO, 16 December 2022*

12,094

121.70

1,471,832

Accumulated under the programme

5,150,081

 

660,468,523

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 12 December – 16 December 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,596,143 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.02% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com


About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surr

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Aerojet, Moderna, and More

    Tesla shares rise Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne is up slightly after agreeing to be acquired by L3Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Is Sea Limited (SE) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The portfolio accelerated by 18.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2022, outperforming the 4.9% return of the S&P 500 and the 7.2% return of the MSCI World index. Try to spare […]

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Could SNDL Become the Next Tilray Brands?

    When it comes to the (small) world of Canadian cannabis companies that love to dabble in a few different lines of business and in a few different geographies, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) are obvious competitors, but few would say they are equal today, as Tilray is much larger. Is an ascendant SNDL on track in the near future to steal Tilray's crown and become a leading purveyor of regulated goods like cannabis and alcohol?

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I Can't Get Enough of Right Now

    Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and costly. A recent estimate by Cybersecurity Ventures forecasts that the worldwide cost of cyber attacks will reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a more than three-fold increase from 2015. It calls the 15% annual growth rate in cybercrime the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • Does ExxonMobil's Massive $50 Billion Stock Buyback Make It a Buy?

    Since the start of 2020, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) stock has soared 50%, compared to a 22% gain by the S&P 500, and is up 72% year to date. With Exxon's shares trading just below their all-time high, investors rightly want to know whether now is the time to be spending all this money on its stock . Exxon is enjoying record profits this year.

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]