U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.00
    -5.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,104.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,524.25
    -56.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.60
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.71
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    +0.24 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5320
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,666.67
    -207.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.70
    -54.18 (-5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.82
    -4.46 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Announcement
No. 2/2022

Copenhagen, 10 January 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 60990 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 3 January to 7 January 2022:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

3,942,243

503,024,000

3 January 2022

15,083

137.04

2,066,906

4 January 2022

15,050

137.16

2,064,238

5 January 2022

12,641

139.41

1,762,327

6 January 2022

13,396

136.85

1,833,308

7 January 2022

17,420

137.02

2,386,810

Accumulated under the programme

4,015,833

513,137,591

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 3 January – 7 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,599,407 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Nvidia Are Picked for Big Gains by This Robot Trader. It’s Been Right Before.

    This artificial intelligence-powered ETF ditched Netflix, Merck, and three other familiar stocks this month. Here's what it bought.

  • Here's the next terrifying hurdle for the stock market: Morning Brief

    To get inflation under control, a much faster pace of interest rate increases may be needed from the Federal Reserve, pros speculate. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 10, 2021.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    The market can seem like a popularity contest, and small and mid-cap growth stocks are not cool right now. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took 2021 by storm, growing roughly fourfold to $100 billion this past year.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • 10 Best AI Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best AI Stocks for 2022. Artificial intelligence is the backbone of a myriad of innovations in today’s world such as self-driving cars, high-tech computing, enterprise solutions, and robotics […]

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally At Key Levels; What To Do Now

    The 2022 market has been an expectation breaker so far, with the Nasdaq and Tesla selling off hard. Here's what to do now.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ainslie’s investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks in Tiger Cub Lee Ainslie’s Portfolio. Lee Ainslie is the founder of Maverick Capital, a Dallas-based […]

  • 1 Big Question Facing Moderna in 2022

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has gone from a relatively unknown stock a few years ago to a business that's worth more than $85 billion thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine. Over the trailing 12 months, Moderna has generated $11.4 billion in free cash flow. Deciding what to do with all that cash will be crucial in determining what Moderna's future may look like after COVID-19.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 In Right Now

    In my view, the best stocks are those that have strong underlying businesses and exceptional growth prospects. My favorite of them all, though, is Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). The company has two of the most critical attributes of a great stock -- a strong moat and tremendous growth prospects.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Was Up 271% Last Year

    One of the market's biggest winners was also one of the biggest losers, depending on how you frame the argument.