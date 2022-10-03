Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 3 Oct 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.
The following transactions have been executed from 26 September to 30 September 2022:
Number of shares
Average
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
3,476,863
459,435,745
26-Sep-22
20,980
108.87
2,284,143
27-Sep-22
16,710
109.50
1,829,797
28-Sep-22
25,133
108.13
2,717,694
29-Sep-22
24,022
109.19
2,623,015
30-Sep-22
28,446
110.41
3,140,845
Total, 26 September - 30 September 2022
115,291
109.25
12,595,494
Bought from CAF, 30 September 2022*
51,452
109.25
5,621,110
Bought from CWO, 30 September 2022*
23,820
109.25
2,602,325
Accumulated under the programme
3,667,426
480,254,674
*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 September – 30 September 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,113,488 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
