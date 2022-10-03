U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +3.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,886.00
    +85.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,999.25
    -36.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,679.00
    +9.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.58
    +3.09 (+3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.34 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9775
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.23
    +0.39 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1193
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1220
    +0.3930 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.88
    +73.89 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.43
    -7.00 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,857.72
    -36.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 59/2022

Copenhagen, 3 Oct 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 September to 30 September 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

3,476,863

 

459,435,745

26-Sep-22

20,980

108.87

2,284,143

27-Sep-22

16,710

109.50

1,829,797

28-Sep-22

25,133

108.13

2,717,694

29-Sep-22

24,022

109.19

2,623,015

30-Sep-22

28,446

110.41

3,140,845

Total, 26 September - 30 September 2022

115,291

 109.25

12,595,494

Bought from CAF, 30 September 2022*

51,452

109.25

5,621,110

Bought from CWO, 30 September 2022*

23,820

109.25

2,602,325

Accumulated under the programme

3,667,426

 

480,254,674

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 September – 30 September 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,113,488 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Credit Suisse: What’s going on, and why its stock is falling

    Credit Suisse is one of 30 systemically important banks. Its stock was slammed on Monday, as credit-default swaps widened.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    When it comes to high-performance chips, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are at the forefront of the semiconductor industry. The companies' products aren't just used for video game hardware, they've also expanded to be crucial components for data centers, artificial intelligence, machine vision, and other applications. Nvidia stock is down roughly 59% across this year's trading, while AMD is down approximately 55%.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Tesla Falls On Weak Deliveries

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • Porsche Shares Drop Below IPO Price Within Days of Making Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen AG defied by going ahead with Europe’s biggest initial public offering in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for A

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysCredit Suisse Group AG’s gauge of credit risk rose to a record high while its stock hit a fresh low, adding to the turmoil after the bank’s attempts to rea

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month e

  • Tesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic Snarls

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares dropped in early trading after the carmaker blamed a disappointing deliveries report on shipment issues that increased the number of vehicles that were on their way to customers as the quarter came to a close.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsO

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    All three of these stocks are attractively valued even though they're beating the market this year.

  • A $1 Trillion Burden Looms for World Borrowers Refinancing Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments and companies around the world are facing unprecedented costs to refinance bonds, a burden that’s set to deepen fissures in debt markets and expose more vulnerabilities among weaker borrowers. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for

  • 7 things to watch after a cold quarter for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Can it get even worse in the fourth quarter for investors? Maybe. More on that and what else to watch in markets for Monday, October 3, 2022.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Calm Market Nerves. The Stock Falls.

    Credit Suisse, the second-biggest Swiss lender, may struggle to raise money by selling new shares after the stock's collapse.