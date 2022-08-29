U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.00
    -30.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,040.00
    -223.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,504.50
    -116.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.20
    -15.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.11
    +1.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0990
    +0.0640 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    27.11
    +5.33 (+24.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1709
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4850
    +0.7330 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,936.81
    -34.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.34
    -45.86 (-8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNDVF
  • STBGY
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement
No. 54/2022

Copenhagen, 29 Aug 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 22 August to 26 August 2022:

 

Number of shares

Average
purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,326,774

 

331,775,318

22-Aug-22

20,000

119.60

2,391,958

23-Aug-22

14,295

123.69

1,768,111

24-Aug-22

15,390

126.67

1,949,513

25-Aug-22

21,930

119.68

2,624,611

26-Aug-22

26,136

115.43

3,016,915

Total, 22 August- 26 August 2022

97,751

  120.21

11,751,108

Bought from CAF, 26 August 2022*

0

120.21

0

Bought from CWO, 26 August 2022*

0

120.21

0

Accumulated under the programme

2,424,525

 

343,506,426

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 22 August –26 August 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,870,587 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.09% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories