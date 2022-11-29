U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.57
    -11.37 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,806.61
    -42.85 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.73
    -78.77 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.72
    +6.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +1.17 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.90
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.28 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0328
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7940
    -0.1070 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,465.81
    +223.03 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.33
    +0.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Scandium International Mining Announces Updated Drilling Programs and Renewal of Honeybugle Exploration License

Scandium International Mining Corp
·2 min read
Scandium International Mining Corp

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at both of its deposits in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. The drilling program has been planned for several years and is now possible because of the successful equity raise earlier this year. The drilling is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2023 because of the excessive rainfall in the last two months.

NYNGAN

A 12 hole program is planned at Nyngan; 10 holes on ML 1792 and the remaining two on EL 8316. All of this work is on the western extremity of the existing Nyngan resource and should add further higher grade Scandium resource to the project. With the resource approximately 20 meters below surface, a total of 500 metres of drilling is planned at Nyngan.

HONEYBUGLE

There are four major anomalies at Honeybugle and the drilling program is planned to better understand two of the anomalies at Honeybugle - Woodlong and Seaford. Woodlong exploration, which we believe to be the most prospective, will involve 27 holes which will follow up on earlier higher grade results. At Seaford, six holes will be drilled, with the goal to delineate any extension of earlier promising results. A total of 800 metres of drilling is planned at Honeybugle which is also a shallow mineralization.

The NSW Government has confirmed that the Honeybugle exploration license has been approved for renewal for a further 6 years.

CEO Peter Evensen commented, "With the Company's renewed financial resources after the capital raise earlier in 2022, this drill program is one of the first initiatives new management is undertaking to optimize the Company's scandium portfolio, identify potential incremental value, and highlight to all stakeholders the differentiated position of Nyngan as the commercial market for scandium develops further. After investigating the potential of the Honeybugle exploration project, it is our belief that additional drilling is warranted there to further delineate this resource. We look forward to updating investors in 2023 on the results of these drilling programs along with other initiatives to be announced."

For inquiries to Scandium International Mining Corp, please contact:

Peter Evensen (CEO)
Tel: (702) 703-0178

Harry de Jonge (Comptroller)
Tel: (702) 703-0178

Email: ir@scandiummining.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company and its business. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include but are not limited to statements regarding any future development of the project. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: risks related to uncertainty in the demand for scandium, the possibility that results of test work will not fulfill expectations, or not realize the perceived market utilization and potential of scandium sources that may be developed for sale by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the Company's management at the time they are made, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if those beliefs, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances, should change.

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729082/Scandium-International-Mining-Announces-Updated-Drilling-Programs-and-Renewal-of-Honeybugle-Exploration-License

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that have become more attractive right now

    REIT stocks have fallen more than the S&P 500, but a potential decline in interest rates next year may revive the sector.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.