U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.50
    +68.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,723.00
    +493.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,338.75
    +228.50 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.00
    +32.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.19
    -0.27 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.89
    -1.13 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1280
    +0.1720 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,579.57
    +124.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.84 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.76
    +78.52 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Scandium International Mining to Present at 1st International Scandium Symposium October 20th, 2022

Scandium International Mining Corp
·1 min read
Scandium International Mining Corp

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that interim CEO Peter Evensen will be presenting at the 1st Annual Scandium Symposium on October 20th, 2022 on the Nyngan Scandium Project and its potential role in the developing market for scandium.

The presentation and prepared remarks will be posted to the Company's website before market open on October 21st.

For further information, please contact:

Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: info@scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720669/Scandium-International-Mining-to-Present-at-1st-International-Scandium-Symposium-October-20th-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: Ad Service Launch In Focus As Subscriber Growth Stalls

    Netflix, now second to Disney in the global streaming market, will launch an ad-supported service next month that could boost its flat-lining subscriber growth.

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • Better Buy: Take-Two Interactive vs. Activision Blizzard

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started the year by announcing plans to acquire the home of Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for a historic $68.7 billion. While Microsoft and Sony were duking it out to see who would be crowned console king, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) made a promising acquisition to expand its business and diversify earnings. In May, the company purchased mobile gaming titan Zynga for $12.7 billion.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar talks tech, shopping experiences, and crypto

    Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar speaks about technological disruption in the retail sector and how Walmart is transforming the shopping experience.

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • The EU’s gas price cap treads a thin line between flexible and chaotic

    The EU is looking to counter gas price volatility, but has so far remained divided on how to do it. A new proposal from the 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, is due to be discussed this week.

  • U.S. corn, soy exports lag normal autumn pace amid river shipping woes

    U.S. soybean exports are trailing their normal autumn pace despite rising supplies from an accelerating harvest, as low river levels have slowed the flow of grain barges to export terminals, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Monday. Corn exports are also lagging their typical harvest-time rate, weekly USDA export inspections data showed. Low water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries has slowed the delivery of grain barges to export terminals along the Gulf Coast, where some 60% of U.S. crop exports exit the country.

  • Southwest Partners With 4AIR For Sustainable Aviation Fuel Accounting

    4AIR agreed to provide Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) inventory accounting and documentation services for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). Under the agreement, 4AIR will support Southwest with allocating and documenting certain Scope 3 emission reduction rights arising from its use of SAF for corporate clients participating in its SAF Beta Program. The clients purchase Scope 3 emission reduction rights arising from Southwest's use of SAF. Also Read: Southwest Airlines' Aircraft Appearance Tec

  • Oil prices stable as economic fears offset supply woes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. Brent crude futures eased by 7 cents, or 0.08%, to $91.55 a barrel by 1127 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.14%, at $85.34. But the U.S. dollar index measuring the greenback against six peers rose later in the session, weighing on oil prices in European trading.

  • India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

    India is likely to produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct. 1, up 12% from a year ago after farmers expanded the crop area, a trade body said on Tuesday. The rise in output in the world's biggest producer of cotton could weigh on global prices that have corrected sharply after rising earlier this year to their highest in a decade. The cotton crop area has increased by around 10% and per-hectare yields are also likely to rise this year, Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India (CAI), told an industry conference.

  • Auto Roundup: Slew of Updates From GM & STLA Grab Most Attention

    Stellantis (STLA) and General Motors (GM) make key announcements, which demonstrate their commitment to accelerate electrified and sustainable mobility in the coming years.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.