U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,652.00
    -23.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,172.00
    -181.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,979.00
    -111.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.20
    -7.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,627.10
    -9.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.41 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9729
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    -0.61 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1087
    -0.0148 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7270
    +1.6370 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,871.63
    -345.41 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.23
    -3.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.06
    -53.85 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Scandium International Mining Presented at 1st International Scandium Symposium October 20th, 2022

Scandium International Mining Corp
·1 min read
Scandium International Mining Corp

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that interim CEO Peter Evensen presented at the 1st International Scandium Symposium on October 20th, 2022, on the Nyngan Scandium Project and its potential role in the developing market for scandium.

The presentation and prepared remarks are posted on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller
Tel: 702-703-0178

Peter Evensen, President and CEO
Tel: 775-355-9500

Email: info@scandiummining.com

www.scandiummining.com

SOURCE: Scandium International Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721539/Scandium-International-Mining-Presented-at-1st-International-Scandium-Symposium-October-20th-2022

