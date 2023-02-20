U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +0.68 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9620
    -0.1520 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,862.67
    +152.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.80
    +23.47 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,008.23
    +3.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Scandium Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The scandium market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the scandium market. Due to the lockdown, major end-user segments such as aerospace and defense, ceramics, and electronics were suspended during COVID-19, reducing scandium usage.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scandium Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420647/?utm_source=GNW
The scandium market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the scandium market. Due to the lockdown, major end-user segments such as aerospace and defense, ceramics, and electronics were suspended during COVID-19, reducing scandium usage. After 2020, the market expanded steadily because of the continuous activities in major end-user segments.

Key Highlights
The major factors driving the market’s growth are the increasing usage of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs)? and the growing demand for aluminum-scandium alloys in the aerospace and defense industry?.
The high scandium? cost and inconsistent supply? of scandium are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
Growing technology for storing energy and potential applications in the automotive industry will likely create opportunities for the market in the coming years.
The United States is expected to dominate and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scandium Market Trends

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Segment to Dominate the Market

SOFCs use a solid oxide material as an electrolyte, which helps conduct negative oxygen ions from the cathode to the anode. In these cells, the anode and cathode are made from special inks that cover the electrolyte. Therefore, SOFCs do not require any precious metal, corrosive acids, or molten material.
Electrolyte materials are subjected to high temperatures to catalyze natural gas conversion to energy. However, the high temperature for the catalyzing conversion process can lead to the quick degradation of ceramic electrolytes, adding to the capital and maintenance cost.
Using scandium in solid electrolytes helps the system operate at much lower temperatures than conventional SOFCs. Thus, the application of scandium helped lower the costs of SOFCs, facilitating its widespread adoption for distributed power generation.
With rising electricity prices, the need to resort to sustainable power generation methods is expected to create substantial market opportunities for the SOFCs market, thus increasing the importance of scandium.
The increasing demand for clean energy over environmental concerns of energy generation from conventional sources, such as coal and natural gas, is expected to drive the demand for solid oxide fuel cells in the future.
Currently, SOFCs are witnessing increased application within transport, industrial equipment, power generation, cooling, disaster relief, and areas where grid connections are unavailable.
A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that helps produce electricity directly by combining an oxidant and a fuel across an ionic conducting oxide electrolyte. Furthermore, according to the Energy Information Administration, electricity consumption in the United States was around 3,930 terawatt hours in 2021, witnessing an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to support the studied market.
Therefore, considering the abovementioned factors, the demand for the scandium market is expected to rise significantly in the solid oxide fuel cells segment shortly.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States was one of the early adopters of the commercial-scale deployment of fuel cells, supported by government funding with increased uptake by end-users, especially the automobile industry.
The vast opportunities offered by the use of SOFC-based fuel cells as replacements for internal combustion engines in light-duty vehicles and warehouse forklifts to increase vehicle efficiency and support the goals of reducing oil usage and emissions from the transportation sector. It is likely to result in a significant increase in fuel cell deployment in the country.
The United States includes the largest aerospace industry in the world. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis(BEA), air transport in the United States increased from USD 60.44 billion in 2020 to USD 84 billion in 2021. It is likely to increase scandium usage in the country. Still, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the aerospace sector in the country was majorly hit, which can have severe repercussions on demand for scandium in aerospace applications.
The military spending by the United States grew by 2% in 2021, reaching around USD 800.67 billion. The considerable army spending contributes to the vast market size for military aircraft, which creates an immense potential demand for scandium.
According to Energy Information Administration, the United States was the second largest electricity consumer in the world in 2021. Furthermore, it is expected to remain the leading market over the forecast period due to advanced technology usage, increased research and development centers, and rising consumer demand.
The United States is the second-largest market for electric vehicles after China. According to the US Department of Energy, Electric vehicle sales rose by 85% in the United States in 2021 compared to the previous year. This growth slowed in 2019 owing to several factors. One of the reasons is the gradual phaseout of the federal fiscal tax credit in January and July 2019.
All factors above are likely to fuel the scandium market growth in the United States over the forecast period.

Scandium Market Competitor Analysis

The scandium market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the market’s major players (not in any particular order) include Scandium International Mining Corp, Australian Mines Ltd, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co., Ltd., Platina Resources Limited, and Materion Corporation, among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420647/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummete

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Electricity grid delays sink plans for new fuel cell development centre

    One of Britain’s leading energy technology companies has been forced to shelve plans for a new development centre after being told it would take up to seven years to get connected to Britain’s power grid.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upen

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Airbus's plans to increase production of its Eurofighter jets have been held back by the German government and other countries being slow to commit to orders, its defence boss has said.

  • The hysteria around lab grown meat is finally crashing back down to earth

    Imagine a machine that ranges over barren land and leaves behind a landscape that’s richer and more fertile than before.

  • Maersk nears complete Russia exit after selling logistics sites

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday, nearly marking the end of its business activities in the country. The group said the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiisk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia. "We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

  • Tesla unlocks EV network. What’s next in push to make chargers ‘as easy as filling with gas’

    Biden efforts to guarantee at least 500,000 electric-vehicle chargers across the U.S. got a boost with confirmation Tesla will start to open its network.

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • 'It is never too late': You don't have to stick to the same path 'until you're 65' — here's how to have your career cake and enjoy it too

    Make it more of step than a leap.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.