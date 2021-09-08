U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.00
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,123.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,684.00
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.20
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    +0.42 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4170
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,552.14
    -7,044.46 (-13.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.43
    -199.53 (-14.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Scanfil to arrange a virtual factory tour to Suzhou in its Capital Markets Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scanfil Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Scanfil plc Press release 8 September 2021 at 9.00 am

Scanfil to arrange a virtual factory tour to Suzhou in its Capital Markets Day

Scanfil arranges the company’s first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 from 10.00 am until approximately 1.30 pm EEST. Scanfil is the first company in Finland to offer a virtual factory tour for investors.

The tour will take participants to the electronics and system integration factory in Suzhou, China. The factory is under expansion project planning which aims to double its production and warehouse space. The project started in August 2021.

“This is an excellent opportunity for investors to discover one of Scanfil’s SMART technology programme flagship factories. When the corona crisis started, we kicked off a virtual factory tour for our customers and now we offer the same to investors”, says Scanfil’s CEO Petteri Jokitalo. “By doing this, we can protect people’s health, save time and reduce environmental effects caused by travelling. We believe this way of working is here to stay”

The event will be arranged as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Sanomatalo, Helsinki, Finland. The updated programme of the event will be available on Scanfil’s website www.scanfil.com/cmd.

Please, click here to register.

For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications, Scanfil plc
Tel. +358 50 378 2228
email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • American Airlines pilots' union to strike over fatigue, overscheduling

    The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Do all state and local workers receive lifetime annuities?

    The conventional wisdom is that all state and local government workers receive a lifetime annuity from their employer pension plan. My colleagues JP Aubry and Kevin Wandrei recently collected data on payout options under state and local retirement plans to answer the question more definitively. Joint-survivor life annuity: The retiree receives benefits for life.

  • enCore Energy and Azarga Uranium To Combine To Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company

    enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX: AZZ) (OTCQB: AZZUF) (FRA: P8AA) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The Transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ reco

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • China’s Iron Ore Imports Hit Record in Boost to Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- The value of China’s iron ore imports hit new heights in August even as policymakers try to cut steel production and calm commodity prices, likely boosting Australia’s exports despite the tensions between the two nations. China imported iron ore worth a record $20 billion in August, according to government data released Tuesday, as prices surged from a year earlier. Total volumes were 97.5 million tons.It was also a record month for the value of China’s overall imports from Austra